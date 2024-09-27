Tottenham are weighing up offering captain Son Heung-min a contract extension beyond 2026, with the winger confirming publicly that no talks over such a deal have taken place yet, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Son has been with the North London outfit since 2015, and has made over 400 appearances for the club, but his love affair with the Lillywhites could be close to coming to an end. The South Korean's contract expires next summer, and although the one-year extension option included in the deal is set to be activated, any further agreement that would see him stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond 2026 is yet to have been discussed.

The club's hierarchy are said to be internally deliberating whether 2026 would represent a natural parting of the ways with the player, with Son understood to be keen on remaining in North London for a while longer.

Spurs Considering New Son Deal

The forward will turn 34 in 2026

Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in August 2015, Son quickly settled at Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's most lethal finishers. The South Korea international has scored 164 goals in 415 appearances for Spurs, and led the club to the brink of a Champions League triumph in 2019, when the Lillywhites lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid in the prestigious competition's final.

Ange Postecoglou appointed Son club captain last summer, and has continued to build the attack around the expert finisher. Scoring 17 goals in all competitions last campaign, it's clear that the forward, who has been dubbed "world-class", still has plenty to offer, although at 32, Spurs are considering whether cutting ties soon would be a logical squad-building step.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT regarding the player's contractual situation, Jacobs revealed more:

"I don't think this is just about Tottenham being desperate to extend Son beyond 2026 if you include the extra 12 months and Son not engaging with the club. "I think this is more about Tottenham delaying at the club end, to work out if they do actually want to keep him beyond 2026 or if they feel that the 2026 period, given his age and the development of the club, is a natural parting point. "Until they've decided internally at Spurs what the best approach is, it would be normal that they wouldn't have any direct engagement with the player, so that forces Son to just kind of play the waiting game, which is possibly why he said publicly that he hasn't yet started any talks with Tottenham."

Son's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 17 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.55 Expected Goals Per 90 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 2.09

Son a Doubt For United Clash

He came off against Qarabag

While Son's long-term future at Spurs is in the balance, Postecoglou will be concerned about his immediate availability. After limping off in the 81st minute during Tottenham's 3-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night, the wide man has been deemed a doubt ahead of Postecoglou's team's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Timo Werner replaced the club captain on Thursday, and may be in contention to start in the north-west if Son isn't passed fit. The German could form part of a forward line involving Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, as Spurs look to fight off one of their European competitors in an early season showdown.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/09/2024