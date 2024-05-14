Highlights Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win against Tottenham in a close match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs had some promising moments but were ultimately beaten by an Erling Haaland brace.

Josko Gvardiol continued his incredible run of form with a Man of the Match display in north London.

Manchester City's title hopes were kept alive by a 2-0 success against Tottenham in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side ran out narrow winners as they reclaimed their place above Arsenal at the top of the table heading into the final game of the season.

The game started with an unusual atmosphere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the home crowd knowing any positive result would put the fate of the league title in the hands of their fierce rivals Arsenal. The players on the pitch didn't appear to feel the same split loyalties of the supporters, however, as Spurs looked to be getting the better of the champions with some quick counter-attacks.

However, it was a different tale in the second half as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland linked up to give the visitors the lead with a trademark goal. From there, Tottenham's hopes of getting something from the game appeared to diminish quickly and chances to threaten the City goal became more fleeting. Haaland then smashed home a late penalty to make sure of the win. Below are the player ratings for every player to have featured in the match.

Tottenham vs Man City Statistics Tottenham Statistic Man City 53% Possession 47% 10 Total Shots 8 5 Shots on Target 5 7 Corners 4 14 Fouls 11

Match Highlights

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10

Made a wonderful save with his right hand to deny Foden from close range. Could do very little to prevent Haaland's tap-in after being taken out od the game by De Bruyne's excellent cross.

RB - Pedro Porro - 5/10

The Spaniard had a quiet game by his standards with most of his efforts put into keeping Foden quiet. His passing was as neat and tidy as usual and he made no notable errors at the back. He gave away the late penalty with a rash challenge to end his side's hope fo getting a result.

CB - Christian Romero - 4/10

The Argentine got involved in several physical battles against Haaland and came out on the wrong side one too many times. He also nearly presented the opposition with the opening goal before his goalkeeper spared his blushes. Allowed Haaland to sneak in behind him for the opening goal after putting in a flimsy challenge earlier in the move.

CB - Radu Dragusin - 6/10

Started the game well, showing his strength by pushing Haaland off the ball with ease. The centre-back kept his side level just seconds before the half-time break with an exceptional block on a Bernardo Silva shot that was heading goalwards.

LB - Micky van de Ven - 5/10

Playing in an unfamiliar role and against tough opposition, the Dutchman coped well on the left-hand side of the Spurs backline for the most part. His recovery speed was needed on a number of occasions to thwart City attacks.

CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

Hojbjerg is never a player that can be faulted on his work ethic. The Dane was ttearing up and down the pitch constantly, sometimes even popping up in the centre-forward position as the hosts looked to catch City on the break. At other moments, he was shielding the backline well and dropping in between the centre-halves to get the ball moving forward.

CM - Pape Matar Sarr - 6/10

Sarr continued to impress during his first season in the Tottenham first-team. The way the side set up allowed the midfielder the chance to break forward a lot more and go beyond the two forwards. The 21-year-old worked hard but struggled to have much of an impact in key areas.

CM - Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Bentancur worked in tandem with Hojbjerg brilliantly throughout the first half, dealing with the awkward runs and movement by the likes of De Bruyne and Foden. The Uruguayan kept it simple in possession and did little wrong out of it.

AM - James Maddison - 5/10

The England midfielder was given the freedom to drift into space by Bentancur and Hojbjerg's presences in the engine room. Maddison often looked to drop deep to pick the ball up and make things happen. His presence in the game shrunk in the second half as he looked to tire.

ST - Heung-min Son - 7/10

Postecoglou tasked the South Korea international with playing wide on the left despite fans first thinking he would be the lone striker. Son was a threat as he timed his runs well from the left wing while also confusing the City backline with who should have been picking him up. Missed a glaring chance in the dying moments to grab a point for his team.

ST - Brennan Johnson - 6/10

As with Son, the Welshman took up interesting positions in the early stage of the game. Johnson often occupied the right flank in order to stretch the game as much as possible despite being the furthest man forward for Spurs on many occasions.

SUB - Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Made an impact after coming on for Bentancur. The Swede came agonisingly close to equalising, only to be thwarted by Ortega's fine stop from close range.

SUB - Oliver Skipp - N/A

Failed to make a significant impact on the game after his introduction.

SUB - Giovanni Lo Celso - N/A

Failed to make a significant impact on the game after his introduction.

SUB - Mikey Moore - N/A

Tottenham's youngest ever debutant had little time to make a telling contribution to the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian made a vital stop to keep out Son's close-range effort moments before his side took the lead. The majority of action the goalkeeper saw was with the ball at his feet. He was brave in keeping the ball out of the net as he collided with Romero.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Having locked up some of the best wingers in world football in the past 12 months, Walker really struggled to get to grips with the positioning of Son in the opening half of the match. The experienced full-back was pulled in every direction possible with opposing players constantly looking to make a run in behind him.

CB - Ruben Dias - 6/10

Showed some signs of nerves in the opening 45 minutes with a few loose passes and missed touches, but overall had a solid game. He made numerous vital interceptions to prevent Tottenham attackers from being through on goal. His second half showing was a lot more like the Ruebn Dias everyone is used to seeing.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Unlike his partner at the heart of the backline, Akanji looked as composed as normal when playing the ball out from the back. The Swiss defender often goes under the radar - as he did in this game - doing nothing too eye-grabbing but also making few mistakes.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

Fresh off the back of scoring four goals in his previous five league appearances, the Croatian was wasteful when the ball fell his way in the Spurs penalty area. He should have tried to square the ball for Haaland in the middle rather than looking for goal. Gvardiol looked to be the most composed man in black on the night, however, continuing his impressive vein of form.

DM - Rodri - 6/10

Another one of the Citizens' players who is usually ice-cold, but appeared to feel the weight of the occasion in north London. Rodri was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession, attempting unlikely passes at times. He did do a good job of making up for his errors by making some vital interceptions in and around the penalty area.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic put in a solid display in the middle of the park. He rarely gave the ball away and actually looked more in control than Rodri and De Bruyne for large parts. Kovacic was one of the few City players to maintain a strong level from the first whistle.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

The magnificent Belgian appeared to be deployed in a role tailor-made for his abilities. He often drifted into the centre-forward position, while also having the license to drop deeper to get involved in the build-up when required. His cross was pin-point for the all-important opening goal.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 5/10

Bernardo Silva had a game of two halves. In the opening period, the Portuguese ace looked unusually rushed in possession and squandered City's control in the game multiple times. After a 15 minute half-time break, he was back to his usual self. Using his intelligence to pick up good positions and kept his passes more simple.

ST - Erling Haaland - 7/10

Haaland physically bullied Romero in the opening minutes, and it looked like that may be the story of the game but the Norwegian was often seen in a strange left-forward position at times to allow space for De Bruyne to get on the ball. This stifled the usually brilliant attacker as he struggled to make his trademark runs in behind the opposing backline. As is often the case, he needed only one chance to find the net. Slotted his penalty home cooly to wap up the vital win.

LW - Phil Foden - 6/10

Foden was both dangerous and wasteful in the first half of the contest. The Englishman was causing Spurs players a headache as he was popping up in various positions in the attacking third. However, his use of the ball wasn't to the high standards he's set for himself this season.

SUB - Stefan Ortega - 8/10

The shot-stopper was brought on to replace Ederson after he took a nasty knock in the second half. Ortega performed well, making a vital low stop to prevent Kulusevski. he then made a crucial save to stop a Son one-on-one from de-railing his side's title hopes.

SUB - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Won the penalty that wrapped up the game, and possibly the Premier League title. While it was his only real contribution, it was a telling one.

SUB - Julian Alvarez - N/A

Failed to make a significant impact on the game after his introduction.

Man of the Match

Josko Gvardiol

He's been the star man in recent weeks and this match was no different. Gvardiol didn't get his name on the scoresheet on this occasion but the left-back was imperious at the back, often breaking up Spurs' counter-attacks and driving his side forward.

It was evident throughout that the Croatia international is a man playing with extreme confidence at the moment. His contributions under huge pressure have helped Gvardiol move a step closer to securing his first Premier League title success.