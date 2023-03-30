Tottenham Hotspur legend Hugo Lloris could end up "following Antonio Conte out of the door", transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have been tipped to sign a new goalkeeper in the off-season, as speculation surrounding Lloris' future begins to grow.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Hugo Lloris

As per a report by Football Insider, the Tottenham board have drawn up a four-man shortlist of goalkeepers to replace Lloris with at the end of the season.

It's claimed by the outlet that Spurs are keen to sign a more long-term option between the sticks, with Lloris' future at Hotspur Way under doubt.

One of the favourites to inherit Lloris' number-one jersey, the report claims, is Brentford's David Raya, who has been linked by various sources with a move to north London.

Having impressed since being promoted to the Premier League with the Bees, Raya has established himself as one of the division's sharpest shot-stoppers and the Spaniard currently boasts the second-highest save percentage in the league (Fotmob).

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson is also being touted with a move to Spurs, as the English goalkeeper is likely to leave his parent club Manchester United in the summer.

Henderson has featured 20 times across all competitions for Forest this season, but since the January arrival of Kaylor Navas at the City Ground, minutes have been hard to come by for the one-cap England international.

Football Insider have also tipped fellow Premier League goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a move from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Along with French international Mike Maignan, who was part of the AC Milan side that knocked Spurs out of the Champions League this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Lloris' future at Tottenham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones claimed Lloris is unlikely to be Tottenham's number-one goalkeeper beyond the summer transfer window.

On the 2018 World Cup winner, Jones said: "It wouldn't surprise me at all if Lloris did end up following Conte out the door.

"We know that they’re on the lookout for a new goalkeeper at the moment and the final decision on Lloris’ future is not yet made.

"But I think it almost makes sense that you start to use this situation as a clean slate.”

Would Tottenham be right in letting Lloris leave the club?

A fixture in the Tottenham starting-11 for over a decade, Lloris made the switch from Lyon in 2012 for £11.8 million and has certainly repaid the club with his services.

With over 400 appearances in the Spurs goal to his name, Lloris has served Tottenham throughout their most successful period in decades and will no doubt be fondly remembered by the supporters.

However, it's clear there has been a drop-off in form from the former French international this season.

No player in the Premier League - goalkeeper or outfielder - has made more errors that have led to goals than Lloris, indicating Tottenham would be justified in making a change (Premier League).