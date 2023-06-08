Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could now be more likely to stay at the club beyond this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs' talisman has been heavily linked with a move away from Hotspur Way, but he could be sticking around.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Harry Kane

With Kane's contract expiring next year, Spurs and Daniel Levy have a huge decision to make heading into the transfer window.

The club have to decide whether to cash in, or risk him leaving on a free transfer if they can't agree a new deal with the England international.

Despite his current deal running down, Levy isn't going to let Kane go easily, with the Mirror reporting that Spurs are set to demand £100m for the 29-year-old.

The report adds that Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Kane, with Karim Benzema officially leaving the Spanish giants.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United and Erik ten Hag consider Kane the 'perfect striker'.

Whether United would be willing to pay the price tag remains to be seen, and it's difficult to see Kane leaving England.

Kane is currently 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts - a record that he would undoubtedly be desperate to break.

What has Taylor said about Kane?

Taylor has suggested that Kane could now be more likely to stay at Spurs for at least another year, and potentially sign a new deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the only way Tottenham should be worried is if they start to receive indications that Kane is open to that challenge. I still think he's likely to run down his contract or maybe even sign a new one because I don't think United are going to sign him.

"So, it's hard to say at the moment, but the indications are probably that you'd expect Kane to stay in English football."

What's next for Kane?

As Taylor mentioned, it's difficult to see him leaving England with the Premier League record still to be broken.

Kane has to win trophies before he retires, considering the performances he's produced over the years for Spurs.

However, Levy clearly doesn't want to sell Kane for cheap, especially to clubs in England.

Sticking around for another year, before having his pick of most of the clubs in the country on a free transfer, could be a smart move.