Highlights Ivan Perišić's season-ending injury is causing a headache for Tottenham Hotspur's manager Ange Postecoglou.

There were rumours that Perisic may terminate his contract and return to Hajduk Split, and his injury may make that more likely.

Postecoglou also needs to iron out his centre-forward conundrum with four possible options on his mind.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Ivan Perišić is currently out of action thanks to a season-ending injury and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has given his verdict on the Croatian’s future in north London.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou has ushered his side into a new lease of life since his arrival given they are currently unbeaten domestically.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news – Ivan Perišić

While on the face of their brief period of success it looks like it’s all sunshine and rainbows in the Tottenham camp, Perisic’s injury will be causing Postecoglou’s a mere headache. The veteran wingback arrived at Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 and has gone on to play 50 games under an array of different managers, but now things are looking very different.

The club announced the decorated 34-year-old had suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee and, therefore, will be out of contention for the remainder of 2023/24. Prior to this disheartening season-stopper, he had made five appearances this term and contributed one assist, which came against Sheffield United in their 2-1 triumph.

"We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season."

Over the summer, it was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio the 127-cap Croatia international was poised to terminate his Spurs contract to facilitate a sensational return to Hajduk Split, whom he began his glittering career with. Despite being side-lined for the rest of the season, The Sun have reported that his return to Hadjuk Split is still on the cards.

The report suggests the former Inter Milan man, who is out of contract next year, may complete the switch sooner than expected with January being eyed as the optimal time for his homecoming. Perisic is a lifelong fan of the Croatian outfit and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly kept to his word that will allow Hadjuk Split sign the star on a free at the next given opportunity.

Ivan Perisic - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Inter Milan 254 55 49 27 1 Club Brugge 89 35 23 16 2 Wolfsburg 88 21 17 13 0 Borussia Dortmund 64 12 7 4 1 Tottenham Hotspur 50 1 14 8 0 Bayern Munich 35 8 10 2 0 KSV Roeselare 20 8 2 5 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Perisic’s latest injury could be the final straw at Tottenham Hotspur – Dean Jones

On the Croatian, transfer insider Jones suggested that his spell at the capital club could be over given the extent of his latest injury. The reliable reporter sung the praises of Perisic and claimed it would be a ‘pretty sad’ ending for someone of his calibre. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I mean it's quite sad that this is how it's come through and given the extent of the injury that he suffered; it's got to be a possibility that we have seen Ivan Perišić in a Tottenham shirt for the last time. When he came into Tottenham, I was thinking the setup that they had, at the time, he was going to be a very important player in terms of their goal output, but obviously it was only a two-year contract when he arrived. “And with this injury, with the age that he's at with a rehabilitation that he's now going to have to go through, it's going to be extremely tough for him on a personal level and Tottenham will have to decide what their expectations are of him and what his career path is going to be from there in terms of whether he has any future at the club, but a pretty sad way for that to end if that is the case.”

Tottenham: Levy pulled off transfer heist with £170k-a-week star at Hotspur Way

Tottenham’s new centre-forward – four options

On the surface, Harry Kane’s £100m departure to Bayern Munich would have left Tottenham with a lack of goalscoring threat, though that has not been the case thus far in 2023/24. Instead, they have scored 15 goals in six Premier League fixtures with Heung-min Son leading the club’s scoring ranks with five so far but could they look elsewhere for a persistent source of goals?

In terms of Postecoglou's current crop of utility men, there are three options that the Australian chief could utilise in the solitary striker berth. What makes sense for the time-being is to continue using Son in that role seeing as he has re-found his shooting boots that won him the Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season, though there are two other Spurs assets waiting patiently in the wings for their chance to prove their worth.

Read More: Tottenham: Kane's stance on Spurs return after Levy revelation at Hotspur Way

Postecoglou entered the market during his first summer in charge to recruit ex-Nottingham Forest gem Brennan Johnson for £47.5m, though the Welshman has been deployed in many positions across the front line since tipping up in the English capital, while Richarlison will be hoping his two goal contributions across six outings will charge him to the forefront of his manager's plans. Saying that, neither have shown particular poise to be trusted with that role so early into the new campaign.

Alternatively, Brentford ace Ivan Toney has been identified as a potential like-for-like replacement for Kane. Last week, the Daily Express reported that Tottenham join the long list of suitors - Arsenal and Chelsea included - in the queue for the 27-year-old's services given that he would bring a wealth of topflight experience with him, while his knack for scoring goals is also an attractive prospect.