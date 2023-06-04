Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic is ‘not terribly happy’ at the moment, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite being brought in during Spurs’ Antonio Conte era, the Italian’s departure stirred things up in north London and many players – Perisic included – suffered.

Tottenham news – Ivan Perisic

Perisic, who earns £180,000 per week at the club, joined the London-based club on a free transfer from Italian giants, Inter Milan.

Conte, who is in charge of the club at the time, had hoped his versatility as a left-wing back would provide Spurs with plenty of creativity.

The two had enjoyed their time together in Italy and so it was believed that this plan was fail-proof.

However, Perisic had enjoyed major success at various former clubs and so may be disheartened with his lack of this season.

Now, Italian publication Inter Live have revealed the 34-year-old ace no longer wants to extend his time in England and will, instead, return to Inter.

The report claims the two teams may engage in a swap deal which would see Stefan de Vrij move in the other direction as the club look to alleviate their defensive frailties.

Perisic may receive his wanted reunion with the Nerazzurri and their fans this summer as his time in England’s capital seems numbered.

What did Paul Brown say about Tottenham and Ivan Perisic?

Brown suggested that Perisic is not entirely happy in north London as things stand and that he struggles to see how he fits in the plans going forward.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “It does seem like Perisic is not terribly happy. He came in to work with Conte, Conte is no longer there. I struggle to see, at his age, what kind of role he’d fill really for Spurs in the long term. Is he really going to be a wingback there for much longer? Will he have the legs to do that job? Will he have to go back to playing on the wing?"

How has Ivan Perisic performed for Tottenham?

Just like his Spurs teammates, Perisic seemed to have been deterred by their ongoing managerial situation.

And while he has failed to hit a run of consistency, the 125-cap Croatia international has bagged one goal and eight assists in the Premier League and notched a further four assists in cup competitions.

While these numbers, on face value, don’t seem too impressive, it’s important to remember that they have been of huge importance in Spurs’ minimal success this term.

In comparison, no other Tottenham player has accumulated more assists in the league, with Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son just behind.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doubts Perisic is enjoying his time at Tottenham following a subpar season.

And although there is little incentive for Spurs to allow their wide man to leave, they may have their hands tied given Perisic is keen on a move back to his former club.