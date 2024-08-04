Highlights Spurs aim to improve in 2024/25 season, targeting a top 4 finish and domestic trophies.

Fans hopeful Ange Postecoglou can elevate the club to challenge for silverware.

Heung-Min Son & James Maddison expected to be key players for Spurs this season.

After a solid first season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming for a top four finish and to end their domestic trophy drought in the 2024/2025 season. Spurs were only two points off getting Champions League football last year, with 20 wins out of 38 league matches not enough to earn them a spot among Europe's elite. However, they have qualified for the Europa League, so that is another genuine trophy that they would hope to be in contention for come May 2025.

Spurs have done one major piece of business by bringing in Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray following a breakthrough season in the Championship. The north London outfit also signed Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgarden. With that in mind, here are the best odds and predictions for Spurs' 2024-25 campaign.

Pre-season Results so far

Preparation for 2024-25

Hearts 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur July 17th. Tynecasle Park, Edinburgh

QPR 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur July 20th. Loftus Road Stadium, London

Vissel Kobe 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur July 27th. National Stadium Tokyo, Japan

Team K League vs Tottenham Hotspur July 31st. Seoul World Cup Stadium

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur August 3rd. Seoul World Cup Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich August 10th. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Picks

Spurs looking to improve this season

As noted, Postecoglou had a solid start to life in England, but there are hopes from fans that he can now move the club forward and start challenging for silverware. Although the odds for them winning the Premier League currently stand at 33/1 from the likes of BetMGM, the 2/1 odds of them getting a spot in the top four appear to be a more realistic ambition in the 24/25 season. Bet365 also have Spurs winning the FA Cup at 14/1 and the EFL Cup at 16/1 in the 24/25 season.

On top of where Spurs are likely to finish this season, SkyBet are also offering Request a Bet options across the season for the North London side. Some other options currently available include betting on Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham each to score 70+ league goals at 11/2, as well as Manchester City to win the league, Liverpool to finish in top 4, Tottenham to finish in top 6 & Ipswich to be relegated at 9/1.

In terms of goalscorer options, James Maddison is available to score 5+ league goals from outside the penalty area & Maddison to assist 15+ league goals bet a 20/1. Son Heung-min, who scored 17 league goals last season, to score 20+ league goals in 2024/25 is available at 6/1.

Tottenham SkyBet Request a Bet Options Odds Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham each to score 70+ league goals 11/2 Manchester City to win the league, Liverpool to finish in top 4, Tottenham to finish in top 6 & Ipswich to be relegated 9/1 Tottenham to finish in top 6, Crystal Palace to finish in top half, Leicester to stay up & Southampton to be relegated 10/1 Tottenham to finish in top 4 & Chelsea to finish outside top 6 13/2 Maddison to score 5+ league goals from outside the penalty area & Maddison to assist 15+ league goals 20/1 Tottenham to score 80+ league goals 11/2 Tottenham to score 85+ league goals 16/1 Brennan Johnson to score 20+ league goals 25/1 Son to score 20+ league goals 6/1

Predictions

Key players crucial to top four challenge

If Spurs are going to try and get back into the Champions League and push for a domestic cup this season, then there are two players that they will be looking towards to remain consistent throughout the season: Son and Maddison.

Despite Harry Kane being sold to Bayern Munich last year, Son's goals ensured that the North London side were still able to find the back of the net. Son managed to find the net on 17 occasions in his 35 Premier League appearances in the 23/24 season, with Squawka reporting that he managed to outperform his xG by almost 5 goals. Maddison will also be looked to as a primary playmaker this season, with the former Leicester player managing nine assists in the 23/24 season, creating 67 chances in total.

We predicted that Spurs will finish 5th in the Premier League, with Son being their highest goalscorer for the season across all competitions. In terms of the domestic cups, Spurs could be looking at an FA Cup or EFL Cup win this season.

All odds courtesy of bet365, SkyBet and BetMGM - correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.