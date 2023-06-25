Tottenham Hotspur still have James Maddison top of their summer wishlist, despite seeing their first bid for the England international rejected, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

New boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to be eyeing up the talented midfielder and Romano expects Tottenham to continue their pursuit.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - James Maddison

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season, Maddison is on the lookout for a new side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Daniel Levy, Postecoglou and Co. will be hoping he is N17 bound, with the capital club hot on the coattails of the recently relegated Maddison.

So much so that Tottenham didn't wast anytime in submitting a bid for the midfielder, with Spurs offering a combined total of £50 million for Maddison and his Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes, according to The Sun.

Suffice to say it was laughed off by the East Midlands outfit, as the deal fell considerably short of Leicester's asking price.

It's claimed by the report that Leicester had been demanding upwards of £60 million for Maddison's signature last summer, and while their chances of commanding such a hefty fee have been slashed this time around, they still expect a decent payout for their prized asset.

And given his status as Spurs' key target, it's expected Postecoglou will continue to push the club to sign Maddison, labelled as a "superstar" by former manager Brendan Rodgers.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham chasing Maddison?

Recognising the interest from Spurs is genuine, despite their unsuccessful opening offer, transfer expert Romano hinted that the north Londoners would reignite their attempts to sign Maddison in the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the 26-year-old, Romano said: "For Tottenham, Maddison remains the top target wanted by Postecoglou, so let's see how that deal will evolve.”

Who else is targeting Maddison this summer?

Unsurprisingly, given his talent and pedigree as a Premier League player, Tottenham aren't the only club courting Maddison's services this summer.

As per a report earlier this month by The Athletic, Newcastle United have set their eyes on Maddison, with Eddie Howe said to be enchanted by his qualities.

While it's claimed the North East outfit also hold reservations over the price being demanded by Championship Leicester, there is still an expectation that Newcastle will push Tottenham in trying to secure Maddison's signature this summer.

It's also claimed by the same Athletic report that Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking his situation, but interest from the two Premier League giants isn't as forthcoming just yet.