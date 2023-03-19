Tottenham Hotspur should appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new boss at the end of the season, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

De Zerbi, who has managed over 260 games in his career, took over from Graham Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion in the autumn and has since earned plenty of plaudits.

Tottenham manager news - Roberto De Zerbi

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have identified Brighton boss De Zerbi as their Antonio Conte replacement.

The report claims the Spurs hierarchy are keen for De Zerbi to take over from Conte at the end of the current campaign.

Conte, who was appointed in November 2021, is coming towards the end of his contract with the north London outfit.

The ex-Chelsea chief's deal at Hotspur Way is due to run until the end of the season, with Spurs holding the option to extend that by a further year.

So far, Tottenham haven't decided to activate the clause and there is a growing feeling within the Spurs ranks that Conte could be shown the door in the coming months.

As per MailOnline, Spurs are already planning for life without Conte, as the decision has already been made not to extend his contract.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about De Zerbi joining Tottenham?

Of course, with rumours the incumbent Spurs boss is set to leave, the rumour mill surrounding Conte's potential predecessor is already in full swing.

Amid reports linking De Zerbi to the Tottenham hot seat, journalist O'Rourke has hinted that the move would be a sensible one for Spurs.

On the 42-year-old tactician, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it'd be a really exciting appointment if De Zerbi was to go to Spurs.

"Obviously the job he’s done at Brighton has been really impressive. You've seen it go on another level since Graham Potter. Brighton are now among the top sides in the Premier League and his style of football means he wants to play attacking football, with real slick passing and scoring goals as well.

"So I think that would fit the Tottenham style, which obviously a lot of Spurs fans have not been happy with under Antonio Conte.”

Who else is on the shortlist to be the next Spurs boss?

It's claimed in the same MailOnline report that Tottenham do hold an interest in appointing former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Having been sacked just four years ago, a sensational return to Hotspur Way could be on the cards for the Argentine.

It's a claim backed up by Football Insider, who suggest Pochettino has already signalled his interest to the Spurs board.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager is believed to have contacted Spurs telling them he wants to be their next manager.