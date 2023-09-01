Tottenham Hotspur are now close to signing Brennan Johnson, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT the next steps in getting the deal across the line.

Johnson has been a key target for Spurs ever since Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, with Ange Postecoglou no doubt delighted with his side's transfer window so far.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

In what promises to be one of the most expensive deals completed on deadline day, Nottingham Forest star Johnson is north London bound ahead of a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium switch. The young forward was identified as a potential target following Kane's departure last month, with the Spurs hierarchy having pushed hard to get the deal to where it is now.

It's reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic that a fee of £47.5 million will be paid to Nottingham Forest for Johnson's signature, with Tottenham trumping their London rivals Brentford to complete the deal. The report suggests the Welsh international will sign an initial five-year deal at the club, with Spurs holding the option of a further year in his contract too.

Ornstein also claims that a 10% sell-on clause has been added to the forward's contract, meaning if Spurs decide to cash in on the attacker at a later date, Nottingham Forest will be owed a chunk of the fee.

But with the deal now agreed, all eyes are on the next steps for the £20,000-per-week earner to complete his move to Spurs, starting with the medical this afternoon.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about Johnson's impending transfer to the 2008 League Cup winners, journalist Jacobs admitted the player was sold on the prospect of playing for Spurs as soon as the interest became clear.

On the 22-year-old, Jacobs said: “He will travel for a medical this afternoon and he was a top target for Postecoglou.

“The player only wanted Spurs if he was to leave Nottingham Forest. So even though Brentford had a bid rejected it was made clear to them a few days ago now that they would not stand a chance if Spurs entered the race, which is exactly what's happened. So that one is relatively close.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening for Tottenham Hotspur today?

Away from the Johnson signing, much of the focus for Spurs has been on outgoings, with Postecoglou working to trim down his squad ahead of the evening's deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier today that Sergio Reguilon is primed to join Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Whereas the future of Eric Dier still remains up in the air, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti hinting to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United could make a surprise late bid.