Tottenham Hotpsur target Jordan Pickford has "dropped down their pecking order" of potential Hugo Lloris replacements, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pickford has been linked with a summer move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Bridge believes interest from Spurs has been cooled for now.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Jordan Pickford

According to The Sun, Tottenham have earmarked Pickford as their next number-one goalkeeper, should Everton get relegated from the Premier League this season.

It's claimed Spurs are keen on the England international, but will be looking to bring him into the club for a cutthroat price, if the Toffees drop down into the Championship.

Pickford has featured in all but one of Everton's league matches this season, keeping six clean sheets during that time (Transfermarkt).

Despite Everton's poor form in the Premier League, the Merseyside-based outfit were still willing to reward Pickford with a new long-term contract last month.

As per a report by Sky Sports, the shot-stopper penned a deal with the Premier League strugglers until 2027.

Having initially joined from Sunderland for £30 million in the summer of 2017, Pickford has gone on to feature over 220 times for Everton in his six-year stint.

However, The Sun also claim that irrespective of the new contract, Pickford could still depart Goodison Park at the end of the season.

The outlet are reporting an agreement between Everton and Pickford is in place, that would see the goalkeeper let go in the event of relegation.

What has Michael Bridge said about Spurs' interest in Pickford?

Speaking on Spurs' continued search for a new goalkeeper, Sky Sports reporter Bridge hinted that any move for Pickford could depend on Everton's final league position this season.

On the 28-year-old, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Pickford might have just dropped down their pecking order of targets because of that new contract.

"But maybe that is also to protect Everton as well. I think Spurs might look at it if Everton get relegated.

"But maybe now if they stayed up, Dyche will keep his job, I'm sure. Pickford would cost quite a lot of money, meaning Spurs might look elsewhere.”

Who else might Spurs target as a Lloris replacement?

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has also been identified as a potential target.

It's reported that London rivals Chelsea are also keen on the Spaniard, with the two clubs set to battle it out in the summer.

Raya has featured in 60 Premier League matches since Brentford were promoted to the first tier last season, keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

What's more, Raya also boasts a current save percentage of 76.6% in the Premier League this season, indicating he could be an astute signing for Tottenham (Fotmob).