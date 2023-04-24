Tottenham Hotspur could appoint Ryan Mason as their second interim manager of the season, should current caretaker boss

Cristian Stellini be relieved of his duties, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs suffered a crushing defeat away to top-four rivals Newcastle United on Sunday, with speculation surrounding Stellini's position starting to grow.

Tottenham manager news - Cristian Stellini

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Tottenham are considering letting go of interim boss Stellini just weeks after he was given the role until the end of the campaign.

It's claimed sources close to Tottenham are unsure whether he will be in charge of Thursday's clash against Manchester United, after what was described as a "shambolic" first-half performance against Newcastle on Sunday.

Whereas a report by talkSPORT suggests Stellini could even decide to walk away himself, leading to no doubt more embarrassment for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham became just the second side in Premier League history to concede five goals before the 21st minute mark, as the north Londoners were torn to shreds by Champions League rivals Newcastle.

In a match that resembled more of an FA Cup tie between a Premier League and Non-League side, rather than a battle for the top-four, the travelling Tottenham fans could be seen walking out of St. James' Park after less than half-an-hour.

Playing like a side without a permanent manager, without a director of football and quite frankly, without a clue in the first period, Spurs eventually succumbed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat, leading to more doubt over Stellini's future.

What has Alex Crook said about Stellini's future?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on the likelihood of Stellini leaving his post before the end of the season, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted there was a chance, while also highlighting one man as his potential replacement.

On the situation at Spurs, Crook said: "Possibly. I think Ryan Mason might just lift the place a bit you know as he's done before.

"But it’s Levy admitting he's made another mistake if he does that, isn't it, so he might have to swallow a bit of pride?"

What would it mean if Spurs needed to hire another interim manager before the end of the season?

The sheer fact there are even suggestions Spurs may need to appoint an interim replacement to a caretaker manager speaks volumes of the state of play at Tottenham right now.

Having sacked Antonio Conte after less than two years in charge, Levy and Co. turned to his former assistant to take charge until the end of the campaign.

It's little surprise Tottenham haven't experienced an upturn in form, considering the lack of change behind the scenes, with Stellini's methods, tactics and team selections resembling that of his former superior.

Who knows what would lie around the corner if Mason took over until the end of the campaign, but having already established a strong relationship with a number of the current Tottenham players, it's clear he'd command the respect of an increasingly divided dressing room.

While talk of potential long-term replacements rumble on in the background, in the here and now, it's quickly turning into yet another season to forget for the Tottenham faithful.