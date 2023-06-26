Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has made a mistake not signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard was a target for the north London club, but they have cooled their interest in him and turned their attention to Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham transfer news — David Raya

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are close to signing Vicario after ending their pursuit of Raya.

He could still leave Brentford this summer, though, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are looking at the 27-year-old, who could cost around £34m.

Raya has entered the final 12 months of his contract, so ideally, Brentford will want to sell him in this window.

However, a move to Spurs now looks to be firmly off the table.

What has Paul Brown said about David Raya and Tottenham?

Brown thinks Raya is the best goalkeeper available right now but is not shocked to see Tottenham end their interest in him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Spain international, the journalist said: "Nothing surprises me about Daniel Levy and Tottenham. Clearly, he wasn't willing to pay a big fee for Raya. I don't think Tottenham have a whole lot of money to spend this summer and didn't want to pump a load of their budget into a new goalkeeper.

"So from that point of view, I suppose you can understand it. But I do think he was clearly the best option on the market."

Is David Raya the best goalkeeper available in this transfer window?

If you look at his stats from last season, he clearly is one of the better options, maybe even the best as Brown mentioned.

As per FBref, the Brentford man kept 12 clean sheets, made 154 saves and recorded a 77.7% save percentage in the Premier League.

"His distribution is a major plus point and being at Brentford with the style of football they play, he suits them," Steven Drench, who worked with Raya during his time at Blackburn Rovers, recently told Sky Sports.

"But he could go into any team in the top leagues in Europe and fit in quite well with the confidence he has on the ball. He's like an extra outfield player."

When you look at all of the above, it is clear that Raya is quite a complete goalkeeper, so he could have been a great addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad at Hotspur Way.