Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as their Antonio Conte replacement, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Glasner has impressed while in charge of the Bundesliga side and Taylor has tipped him to be in the conversation for the Spurs job.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Oliver Glasner

As per a report from German outlet Bild, Glasner has been identified as a potential Conte replacement at Hotspur Way.

The Italian coach was sacked last month after less than two years in charge of the north London outfit.

Now searching for their third manager in two seasons, Tottenham's hierarchy could switch their attention to Glasner, who has caught the eye while in charge of Frankfurt.

Glasner led Eintracht to their first European trophy since 1980 last season, beating Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.

It earned Die Adler a place in the Champions League for the first time in their history, where they finished as runners-up in a group containing prospective employers Tottenham.

Now, with the hunt for a new permanent boss in full swing, there are suggestions chairman Daniel Levy and Co. have earmarked Glasner as a viable option.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Glasner to Spurs?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted Spurs are keen on the Frankfurt boss.

On their hunt for a new manager, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "There are other options out there as well like Thomas Frank, who has done a great job but whether he'd be the right man to lead Tottenham, De Zerbi is another one.

"You've got Oliver Glasner at Frankfurt, who seems to be admired by the club. Even Ange Postecoglou as well at Celtic. I think he deserves a crack at a job in the Premier League.

"But yeah, there are some interesting names out there. So it's certainly something for Tottenham to get stuck into because there are so many candidates."

What sort of manager is Glasner and would he suit Tottenham?

Glasner has been in the Eintracht dugout since taking over at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

Admittedly, Frankfurt's league form under Glasner struggled to take shape in his first season, with the Austrian boss only managing a disappointing 11th-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

Of course, the Europa League triumph aided his cause somewhat, with Frankfurt having responded so far this season.

With 10 games left to play in the Bundesliga, Eintracht are well within the mix to finish inside the top four and qualify for the Champions League via a league position for the first time in their history.