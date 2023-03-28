Tottenham Hotspur target Julian Nagelsmann would be able to "build a project" in charge of the club, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Nagelsmann has been linked with the Tottenham job, after it was left vacant following Antonio Conte's sacking over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Julian Nagelsmann

As per a report by The Evening Standard, Tottenham could face an anxious wait to see if the in-demand Nagelsmann is interested in taking over from Conte.

It's claimed by the outlet that Nagelsmann is eyeing up an extended break away from football, before deciding his next move.

The same publication report Nagelsmann is on the shortlist of candidates being touted by Daniel Levy and Co., but insist Spurs could be forced to look elsewhere.

Levy is said to be keen to appoint Conte's successor as soon as possible, with the view to bringing a new manager in before pre-season starts.

Having endured a time-consuming managerial hunt for Jose Mourinho's predecessor in 2021, it's suggested Spurs are wanting to avoid a similar fiasco this time around.

However, as a result it could see them miss out on Nagelsmann, should the ex-Bayern Munich chief take too long in deciding his next move.

What has Dean Jones said about Nagelsmann to Tottenham?

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones hinted that Nagelsmann taking up Spurs' mooted job offer would be a positive outcome for all parties.

On the 35-year-old tactician, Jones said: "I think Nagelsmann is going to have a big decision to make. I’m told he’s always looked at Tottenham as a solid club that would be a perfect place to build a platform.

"I don't think he would have expected to end up at Bayern Munich as early as he did in his career. Tottenham is that level of a club that's just below the very elite and I think because he can build a project there, he'd still be very interested in joining."

Would Nagelsmann be a sensible appointment for Tottenham?

Having become the youngest Bundesliga manager since 1976 to take charge of a side in February 2016, it's easy to forget just how young Nagelsmann actually is, given the length of time he's spent in football management.

Working wonders while in charge of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, it's argued that Nagelsmann, who has been in the dugout for over 380 matches, was unfairly sacked by Bayern.

Still in the Bundesliga title race and with a good shot at landing the club's sixth Champions League title, Nagelsmann departs Bayern with his credibility still intact.

Should the opportunity to take the Spurs job present itself, the German manager would be given a platform where instant success isn't required.

Instead, Nagelsmann should be able to build a lasting legacy at Tottenham, meaning the north Londoners would be foolish not to pursue his services.