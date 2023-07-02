Tottenham's Harry Kane is like Paolo Maldini at AC Milan, Francesco Totti at Roma, and Paul Scholes at Manchester United; impossible to envisage in another shirt other than that of the white of Spurs.

But the Lilywhites' record goalscorer made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club with an attempt to force through a move in 2021 and his future is the subject of much discussion once again now that the England skipper's contract has reached its final 12 months.

With Bayern Munich reportedly in hot pursuit, who could Ange Postecoglou turn to as a replacement for goals, quality and leadership? Here are four strikers that could fill Kane's void at Hotspur Way.

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Dusan Vlahovic's stature lends itself to more of a target-man capacity, but don't be fooled by the big Serb's 6'3 frame, the international is deceptively mobile both in and out of possession. The 23-year-old's career has thus far resembled an inclining trajectory, moving from Partizan, to Fiorentina, to Italian giants, Juventus.

Vlahovic is of a demonstrable pedigree, scoring a goal every 2.2 games in Serie A. The physically-imposing striker could certainly benefit from the service of Son Hueng-Min and Dejan Kulusevski who recorded 13 assists between them last term, and with Postecoglou preferring a 4-3-3, Vlahovic could be the ideal fit for the Greek's side - who are believed to be interested.

Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic fans have fallen in love with their Japanese superstar at Parkhead over the last two seasons. The Japan international has found the net 31 times in 46 SPFL games - including 23 strikes en route to the title last season - and having bagged 42 in 95 games in the J-League prior to signing in Glasgow, it's hardly surprising that his goalscoring efforts have caught the attention of several clubs. With the additional advantage of knowing and working closely with Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, the player has been repeatedly linked with a transfer to Hotspur Way to reignite with his Aussie pal.

Marcos Leonardo

At 20 years old, many a promising striker would be seeking a loan in order to attain more game time, and enhance their ability and reputation... not Brazilian, Marcos Leonardo. Having already racked up 140 senior appearances for club side, Santos, the striker finds himself very much on the radar of a whole host of European sides.

Scoring 23 goals in 76 appearances for the Sao Paulo-based club, Leonardo is showing all the signs of a prolific forward. The Brazilian market has been a fruitful hunting ground for Premier League clubs in recent years, with Gabriel Jesus, João Gomes, and Douglas Luiz all uncovered in the land of Joga Bonita. Spurs are one club reportedly monitoring the player's progress, with a central forward spot up for grabs, Leonardo could be tempted to make the trip over to North London.

Evan Ferguson

It could possibly be a move too soon for the 6 foot 2 Irish forward who very literally shot onto the scene last season down on the South Coast. A player that could garner De Zerbi and the Seagulls an absolute fortune in years to come, Evan Ferguson has had everyone talking, with the Irish teen even being described as "not too dissimilar to Wayne Rooney" and that he's "So strong, so powerful for someone so young". At 18 years old, Ferguson has time to improve exponentially, and with his potential seemingly boundless, clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham have reputedly been lurking.