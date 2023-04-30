Tottenham Hotspur like Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Their current number one Hugo Lloris has come under fire this season, and Crook thinks the position between the sticks could now become a "big priority" for the north London club.

Tottenham transfer news — David Raya

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United could all do battle for Raya's signature in the next transfer window.

The 27-year-old seems affordable as well, with his manager Thomas Frank suggesting that he could be sold for £40m.

"I hope he will stay forever, but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation," Frank said back in February (via Sky Sports). "He must be at least £40m-plus. If he had three years, it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Raya is about to enter the final year of his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium and looks no closer to signing an extension.

What has Alex Crook said about David Raya and Tottenham?

Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Raya is a player who Tottenham appreciate at Hotspur Way.

On the Spaniard, the talkSPORT reporter said: "[Fraser] Forster seemed a strange signing as an alternative — wasn't even first choice at Southampton — so I think a keeper is a big priority. David Raya, they like, same as Manchester United in that respect."

Should Tottenham replace Hugo Lloris in the summer?

Lloris has been an incredible servant to Tottenham. As per Transfermarkt, the World Cup winner has made almost 450 appearances for Spurs.

However, he's now 36 years of age and his performances aren't what they used to be, with the former Lyon man having recently been criticised for his role in his side's humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

"He said he’s got a bit of a hip injury. I’m not happy with this," former England goalkeeper Ben Foster said on his YouTube channel after the game.

"So he’s club captain, they’re 5-0 down at half-time. He looks absolutely fine in that first half. Obviously, goals have been going in. Even a few of them I’ve got to question a little bit to be perfectly honest with you."

Ultimately, Tottenham and Daniel Levy are now in a position where they probably have to sign a new shot-stopper, like Raya, to replace Lloris or at least provide stronger competition for the club captain.