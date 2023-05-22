Tottenham Hotspur target Emiliano Martínez is "one of the strongest options" the north London club could consider to replace Hugo Lloris this summer, believes journalist Dean Jones.

Spurs are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with the Frenchman's future at the Premier League outfit in serious doubt.

Tottenham transfer news — Emiliano Martínez

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Tottenham are interested in signing Martínez when the transfer window opens.

Back in February, Football Insider reported that Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus were also keen on the 30-year-old and claimed that he could cost around £40m.

Tottenham could be forced to bring in a number one if Lloris departs Hotspur Way in the summer, which looks like a strong possibility.

As per The Telegraph, the ex-Lyon player is expected to leave Spurs, who are also eyeing Brentford's David Raya, at the end of the season.

What has Dean Jones said about Emiliano Martínez and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Martínez could be a solid signing for Tottenham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It's too early to know how likely a move to Spurs is because of all the other complications around the sporting director and the manager and everything else, but of course he could be a good option.

"He's one of the strongest options they could possibly look at if they were to sign a new goalkeeper, which it does look like they're going to be doing. I don't see [Fraser] Forster being number one, personally. If they want to replace Lloris, then they're going to have to sign someone of a very high level."

Would Emiliano Martínez be a good replacement for Hugo Lloris?

Easily. The Argentina international has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

As per FBref, Martínez has a save percentage of 74.2% in the top flight, putting him in the top five shot-stoppers for that statistic.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror before Martínez's participation in the World Cup final against France, his former manager Arsene Wenger said: "I am very happy for him. We were aware of his huge qualities.

"He was determined and had a desire to learn and a big passion for the game. Sometimes he went out on loan and didn’t even play. But it didn’t stop his belief and motivation."

It'll now be interesting to see if the former Arsenal man ends up playing on the other side of north London next season.