Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before the transfer deadline and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why it would be an ‘emotional decision’ for the ace in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to complete business all the way up to tomorrow’s 11pm deadline as he looks to tie up a successful first summer at the helm.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Conor Gallagher

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are weighing up whether to make a last-gasp bid for the Epsom-born gem, with Chelsea’s swoop for Cole Palmer reportedly the deciding factor in the north Londoners’ pursuit. Gallagher, 23, has been an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s puzzle this season, however, having played 345 minutes so far.

This may put a spanner in the works for Tottenham, who would have to put in a bid in excess of £50m on the table in order to give Chelsea something to think about. Earlier in the window, West Ham United had a £40m bid for the Englishman snubbed, despite him having less than two years to run on his £50,000-per-week contract.

With Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo now donning the Chelsea colours, their arrivals may overshadow Gallagher’s chances at regular game time and, therefore, a move away may be on the agenda before the window slams shut. Now, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT the latest on Gallagher’s potential cross-London switch.

Tottenham Hotspur - summer exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Tottenham Hotspur and Conor Gallagher?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “As Callum Hudson Odoi gets a move he really craved, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah now become key players to try to find new homes for at Chelsea. Conor Gallagher is the high-profile exit looking most likely, but it’s not a straightforward one and that especially counts towards an emotional decision for him to join Spurs. He’s Chelsea through and through and so are his family. He has been so focused on remaining at the club so to leave he would have to be really feeling that his chances in this team are extremely limited. More than that, to join Tottenham he would have to be totally convinced of his role and how it will shift his career path.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Every Tottenham fan would have expected that another striker would have been brought in to alleviate the loss of Harry Kane, though no centre-forward acquisition has materialised at the time of writing. Instead, Postecoglou has opted to utilise Richarlison as his side’s solitary option to play through the middle, though the Brazilian's one goal in four 2023/24 appearances is certainly a cause for concern in the north London camp.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has emerged as the club’s top target and now, according to The Telegraph, they are set to table an official proposal to the Tricky Trees. While providing an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that a bid for the Welshman is ‘imminent’; however, he did insist that Johnson’s employers were sticking to their lofty asking price, which is £50m.