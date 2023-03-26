Tottenham Hotspur would be appointing the future face of football management, should they hire Roberto De Zerbi as boss, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Incumbent manager Antonio Conte is set to depart the club at the end of his current contract, with the search for his replacement having reportedly begun.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Roberto De Zerbi

According to a report by Football Insider, De Zerbi has been earmarked as Conte's replacement at Hotspur Way.

It claims the Spurs hierarchy have identified the current Brighton & Hove Albion coach as their next manager, with Conte expected to leave his role before the end of the campaign.

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager in the autumn, replacing Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium, who ditched the south coast club to join Chelsea instead.

It's argued that De Zerbi has not only continued the strong work started by Potter, but also improved Brighton as a whole, with the Seagulls currently fighting for European qualification, while also having progressed into the semi-finals of the FA Cup too.

However, despite having taken charge of less than 30 matches in English football, De Zerbi is already earning high praise for the work he's done with Brighton.

As such, the 43-year-old manager is in the pipeline to replace his Italian compatriot at Tottenham.

What has Ryan Taylor said about De Zerbi joining Spurs?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has tipped De Zerbi to be appointed as Tottenham's next boss.

On the current Brighton manager's chances of being hired, Taylor said: "In terms of the outside candidates, if you were to go for a sort of different approach and go for one of these long-term managers, I think Roberto De Zerbi for Spurs.

"I know Brighton fans won't thank me for saying that, but he’s the future really.

"I've done a lot of reading on his work at Sassuolo, at Shakhtar and what he's done since he's come in at Brighton.

"Pep Guardiola had some really great things to say about him when they beat Brighton earlier in the season.”

Who else is in the mix for the Tottenham job after Conte?

In a recent report by The Guardian Sporting CP boss, Rúben Amorim has been mooted as a potential candidate to replace Conte at Spurs.

Amorim, who has been dubbed the 'Next Mourinho', is said to be on Spurs' radar after an impressive spell with the Portuguese giants.

Elsewhere, Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is also being touted as a potential replacement by The Guardian, with the Belgian having guided Burnley to the brink of promotion from the Championship.

While MailOnline have highlighted former manager Mauricio Pochettino as the surprise candidate, with the Argentine having been sacked by Spurs less than four years ago.