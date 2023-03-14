Tottenham Hotspur could appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their next boss following Antonio Conte's departure, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT.

De Zerbi was hired as Brighton & Hove Albion manager earlier this season, but the Italian has already caught the eye of the Premier League's top clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Roberto De Zerbi

According to a report in the MailOnline, Conte's days as Tottenham manager appear limited, with an exit expected to come at the end of the season.

Conte's current contract with the north Londoners is due to expire in the summer and while Spurs do hold an option to extend for another season, it's expected they'll reject the opportunity to do so.

The ex-Chelsea chief's exit from Hotspur Way will come less than two years after his appointment, with Conte ushered into the role midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

As per a report by Football Insider, the Spurs hierarchy have already lined up their replacement, with De Zerbi tipped to take over from his compatriot at the end of the season.

It's claimed by the outlet that Spurs will look to pry De Zerbi away from the south coast, even if Brighton achieve the seemingly impossible and qualify for Champions League football ahead of Tottenham themselves.

What has Michael Bridge said about Tottenham's chances of appointing De Zerbi?

When quizzed on potential Conte replacements, Sky Sports reporter Bridge was open in his assessment surrounding the mooted targets.

Questioning whether fellow Premier League boss Thomas Frank would be the right fit for Spurs, Bridge hinted Tottenham could find success with De Zerbi instead.

On the hunt for Conte's replacement, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I personally had Brentford down for relegation this year when Christian Eriksen decided not to stay.

"I thought they were going to miss him, but they've been phenomenal this year. There will come a time when Frank will get an offer or an opportunity, whether it's Tottenham though, I'm not so sure.

"I think if we're looking at managers of a club of that size, I think Spurs will look more towards De Zerbi. Obviously, I think every so called Big Six club admires what Brighton do.

"You only have to look at Newcastle and who they've recruited from Brighton. They’re a club people really are aspiring to be, so I think maybe De Zerbi would be one to look at.”

Who else is on Tottenham's shortlist of Conte replacements?

Arguably the fans' favourite choice is former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked as manager in Novemeber 2019, just months after guiding Spurs to their maiden Champions League final.

It's claimed by the same MailOnline report that Pochettino is an option for Tottenham, with the Argentine also open to making a shock return.

Elsewhere, journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke told The Athletic's 'View From the Lane' podcast that Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is also on the shortlist of Conte replacements too.