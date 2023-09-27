Highlights Micky Van de Ven has seamlessly transitioned from the Bundesliga to the Premier League and is proving to be a great signing for Tottenham.

Tottenham had a long list of center-back options in the summer, but Van de Ven was their best choice and has made a big impact.

Van de Ven has been a mainstay in Tottenham's defense, playing every minute of their Premier League matches so far and impressing with his passing and defensive skills.

Tottenham Hotspur are now getting 'envious looks' over new star defender Micky Van de Ven, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting why that is the case to GIVEMESPORT.

The centre-back was part of Ange Postecoglou's summer recruitment and Brown believes Spurs have secured the services of a gem.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Micky Van de Ven

It's difficult to imagine any Spurs fan would've turned down this start to the season if it was offered to them during pre-season. Inside the top four and still unbeaten after six matches, Postecoglou has got his north London side purring with confidence, as expectation surrounding a positive campaign begins to grow.

Having ushered in a new lease of life to the capital club, Postecoglou continues to earn plenty of plaudits for the way he's handled the transition over the summer. It wasn't an easy job for the Greek-Australian manager, who inherited a club in crisis following Antonio Conte's reign, before having to wave goodbye to talisman Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

However, it appears the former Celtic boss has gone about his recruitment smartly, with the likes of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario brought in to plug gaps in the Spurs squad. Yet, few if any new Tottenham signings have been met with the same level of praise as Van de Ven.

The Dutch defender joined Tottenham over the summer as part of a transfer package that could rise to £43 million. Considered one of the most promising centre-backs in the European game, Van de Ven has slotted straight into the Tottenham backline and looks right at home in the Premier League. However, there are suggestions that had things gone slightly differently over the summer, the former Wolfsburg man might not have moved to Tottenham altogether.

What has Paul Brown said about Micky Van de Ven and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed on Van de Ven's start to life in the capital, journalist Brown admitted he has enjoyed a seamless transition from Bundesliga to Premier League football, but did suggest that he wasn't always considered the first-choice pick. Hinting that Tottenham had various targets they were scouting in that position, the reliable reporter believes the north Londoners have landed on the best possible option for their system:

“It did take him a couple of weeks to get used to the pace of it, I think, but he's now up to speed and look so a really good signing. He’s slotted in and done very well. I know a lot of people have cast envious glances at him the last couple of weeks and he looks like he's going from strength to strength. “I think the thing to say here is that Spurs had a very long list of centre-backs that they were looking at in the summer. He was only one of them and I think they made the right call to bring him in ahead of anybody else. Because it's hard to see any of the other players on their list having quite the impact that he's made.”

How has Micky Van de Ven performed so far for Tottenham Hotspur this season?

A mainstay in the Spurs defence ever since he made the move, the 22-year-old is quickly turning into a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Since making the move to England, Van de Ven hasn't missed a single minute of Premier League action, as he's featured in all six of Spurs' fixtures so far. The latest - a 2-2 draw against rivals Arsenal - saw the central defender pick up an impressive 7.2 rating from Fotmob, while registering four clearances, seven recoveries and a 94 per cent pass completion rate.

A clear indication of his ability both with the ball at his feet and when the opposition team have possession, it's easy to see why Van de Ven is attracting so much attention this early on in his Tottenham career.

What's next for Micky Van de Ven and Tottenham Hotspur this season?

The only mark on Postecoglou's card since taking over was the defeat on penalties against Fulham in the League Cup second round. It means that while their chances of a first trophy since 2008 have taken another early blow, Spurs are afforded a few days off from any action this week, as most of the other Premier League sides compete in the competition's third round.

It gives the Spurs coaching team an extra couple of days to plan for their weekend clash against fellow high-flyers Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds are just one of three sides above Tottenham in the table, with Postecoglou no doubt eyeing up another scalp early on in the campaign.