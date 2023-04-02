Tottenham Hotspur target Mauricio Pochettino would be a "risk-free" appointment at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Spurs chief has been linked with a return to the club and Jones believes Pochettino would provide a seamless transition from one premiership to the next.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen to appoint a new Spurs boss before the 2023/24 pre-season.

Hoping to avoid the fiasco which played out when Tottenham were searching for someone to take over from Jose Mourinho in 2021, Levy has set his sights on hiring Antonio Conte's replacement sooner rather than later.

It comes after the Italian boss was relieved of his duties at Hotspur Way following an underwhelming 18-month spell in charge.

However, the same outlet are reporting that Spurs' rumoured pursuit of target Julian Nagelsmann has already hit an early stumbling block, as the German coach is expected to take a short spell of time away from football before deciding on his position.

As such, attention may be forced to switch to alternative candidates, with ex-boss Pochettino fancied to take charge instead.

Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the departure of managing director Fabio Paratici - who has been banned from football for 30 months - could open the door for Pochettino to take up the managerial reins once more.

What has Dean Jones now said about Pochettino returning to Tottenham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones hinted Levy could be swaying more towards re-hiring Pochettino ahead of Nagelsmann.

On their hunt for a new manager, Jones said: "Levy knows what Pochettino has been able to do, what he'd be able to deliver and what you'd have to give him in order to come back right now.

"He would have to backtrack a little bit given the comments that were made in light of when Pochettino lost his job there last time. But he knows that it would almost be a risk-free appointment to get Pochettino.

"With Nagelsmann, he’s obviously one of the smartest young coaches in the world, but Levy still doesn't know that it's going to work out and that will probably play on his mind a little bit.”

Would re-hiring Pochettino be a sensible move for Tottenham?

With the two parties having parted ways a little under four years ago, it's safe to say neither Spurs or Pochettino have flourished since.

Tottenham are still yet to win a trophy, and while Pochettino may have tasted silverware as Paris Saint-Germain boss, his stint in the French capital lasted just 18 months.

Pochettino, who has taken charge of over 460 games in his managerial career, boasts the knowledge and the acumen to lead Tottenham, making a return to the north London outfit a sensible choice for all involved.