Tottenham Hotspur should be looking at Brentford's Thomas Frank as their new manager, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are on the lookout for their fourth permanent manager in just over two years, with Brown believing Frank could be the right man for the job.

Tottenham manager news - Thomas Frank

As per a report by 90min, Brentford boss Frank is among the candidates being considered by the Spurs hierarchy for their next managerial appointment.

It's claimed Frank, who was the first Brentford manager to guide them into the Premier League, has impressed the Tottenham board during his time with the west Londoners.

It comes amid reports from Frank's native Denmark which suggest the Nordic manager is currently considering his options, with a move away from Brentford at the end of the season a likely outcome.

The report suggests the 354-game manager has admirers from a number of top clubs in the top flight, with Spurs being one side eyeing up a potential appointment.

What has Paul Brown said about Frank joining Tottenham?

When quizzed on the rumours linking Frank with the Spurs job, journalist Brown insisted it would be a smart appointment for Tottenham to make.

On the 49-year-old, Brown said: "If they were to go with someone who is not as high profile or hasn't won quite as much in the game as other managers then, I do think Thomas Frank deserves to be in the conversation.

"I think Thomas Frank is one of the best coaches in the Premier League and if you look at this as the first season for a while, where the table pretty much shows you who the best-coached teams are.

"Really there are only a few outliers there that are maybe there for other reasons because of the quality of the squad or the spending, but the fact that Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham as well have been up there around the top six for so long, is purely down to the stability and the strength of their coaching.”

Who else is being linked with the Tottenham job?

Unsurprisingly the rumour mill has been whirling ever since Antonio Conte was sacked by Tottenham last month, with various different names said to be being considered by Spurs.

As per a report by The Athletic, Tottenham are considering a shock return for former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Daniel Levy and Co. in 2019.

The report claims no contact has been made by Spurs with Pochettino yet, but insists he is one man on the Tottenham shortlist.

Elsewhere, a report by Football Insider suggested Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was also being courted by the north Londoners, despite the Italian not having had a full season in English football.