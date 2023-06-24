Tottenham Hotspur could find the perfect midfielder for Ange Postecoglou's new-look side in Conor Gallagher, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher is expected to be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer, with Tottenham just one of a number of Premier League sides monitoring his situation.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Conor Gallagher

Without European football heading into the 2023/24 campaign, Tottenham look set to have a tough time persuading their top targets to join the club this summer.

One man they've identified as a potential target though is Gallagher, whose time at London rivals Chelsea looks as if it could be coming towards an end.

As per a report by football.london, Gallagher has been instructed he would be able to leave the Blues, should a suitable offer arrive for him during the window.

Undergoing somewhat of a mass exodus this summer, Chelsea are looking to recoup funds after back-to-back windows of heavy spending and the story claims they could look to hold out for as much as £50 million for Gallagher's signature.

A hefty fee, but one Tottenham could be willing to spend, with the same outlet reporting Ange Postecoglou is intrigued as to what the England international could bring to his new-look Spurs side.

It's claimed by football.london that Tottenham are among the front-runners to sign Gallagher from Chelsea, should the two parties be able to come to a suitable deal.

What has Paul Brown said about Gallagher joining Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted that Gallagher would be an astute pick-up for Spurs, if the finances were able to work in their favour.

On the 23-year-old, Brown said: "Gallagher in a way feels like someone who could slot straight into that Tottenham team and give them some energy. And I do think that energy was something that Spurs often lacked really last season, especially towards the end of the campaign.

"I think they have runners in forward areas who like to press and get about the pitch, but I never really felt that they had midfielders who did and I think Gallagher would certainly give them that.”

Who else is linked with a move for Gallagher?

Tottenham aren't alone in their pursuit for Gallagher, with a number of clubs now tracking the availability of the former West Bromwich Albion loanee.

Earlier in the transfer window, Liverpool had positioned themselves as a potential buyer, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on the midfielder, but interest seems to have cooled down following the purchase of £35 million Alexis Mac Allister.

Whereas Brighton & Hove Albion, who - unlike Spurs - will be playing in Europe next season, are also in the mix for the Chelsea man's services.

It's claimed by 90min that Roberto De Zerbi views Gallagher as the perfect piece to his Brighton squad, with the Seagulls now hopeful of completing a move.