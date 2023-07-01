Tottenham Hotspur target and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is now ‘one step away’ from making the switch to north London, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

After forking out £17m for Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A-based outfit Empoli to solve their goalkeeper woes, the club will now turn their attention in order to tighten their defensive line.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba

Their cross-city neighbours Arsenal have smashed the rest of the Premier League out of the park with their business, but Spurs have also been shrewd in their signings, with James Maddison their latest acquisition.

Fabrizio Romano, on his Here We Go Podcast, claimed that Spurs have now placed the Burkina Faso-born defender as their priority.

“I keep saying that Tapsoba is a priority target because they [Spurs] love Tapsoba. Tottenham's scouts have been there many times this year to follow Tapsoba. So, he is a player they really love, and they feel he is perfect for Premier League football,” Romano said.

“He is a leader. So, there are many factors in a deal and Tottenham think he is a fantastic option.”

Tapsoba, who pockets £52,000 per week, has two years left on his contract but may be on the move before his Leverkusen contract expires.

Clement Lenglet’s departure from London means they are now one less option short, meaning a new centre-back should be next on Spurs’ ever-growing wish list.

Formerly of Villarreal, Pau Torres was also on Spurs’ radar until Unai Emery-led Aston Villa’s swooped in to sign the ‘Rolls-Royce’ defensive star for £35m, per The Guardian.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Tottenham Hotspur and Edmond Tapsoba?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “On the table, there are around €25m and the German club is concretely evaluating this proposal. Last winter, Arsenal asked them for him but then now they decide to go for Timber, who is close as well.

“So, the Burkina Faso player [Tapsoba], we can say that is one step away from joining Tottenham. In the next few days, they will push and close the deal positively.”

Why do Tottenham Hotspur want Edmond Tapsoba?

Spurs shipped a concerning 63 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, meaning defensive reinforcements – in the name of Tapsoba – would be a wise decision, especially as they embark on a European-less, Ange Postecoglou-led season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who has been labelled a “monster” by journalist Antonio Mango, has excelled during his stint at Die Schwarzroten.

Not only is he defensively astute but his passing numbers showcase him as one of Europe’s most consistent passers and progressors of the ball at centre-back.

According to Fbref, he made 1.46 progressive carries and 0.59 successful take-ons per 90 in the last 365 days, while he ranked in the top 6% of his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues for progressing carrying distance.

Tapsoba’s addition would be a sure-fire way to strengthen proceedings at the back, while adding a taster of creativity from deep, with his ball-playing and carrying ability certain to shine in England’s top flight.