Tottenham Hotspur would need to make Emi Martinez one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world if they want to lure him away from Aston Villa.

And in turn the North Londoners will need to make sure they have Champions League football booked for next season.

That’s the view of insiders close to the situation, who say there is a feeling around the club that his value is at a premium on the back of his World Cup success with Argentina and that this would be the optimum moment to sell.

Would Aston Villa sell Emi Martinez to Tottenham?

That is not to say Villa chiefs want to sell. Or, indeed, that the 6 ft 5 stopper wants to leave. Unai Emery has a clear vision to take Aston Villa into Europe and feels that can be done quickly with smart recruitment decisions. With Brighton, Brentford and Fulham contending for the chance to play in Europe next term, that optimism is further fuelled.

Argentina international Martinez was one of the faces of Qatar 2022 and won the prize for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Sources indicate that right now there is no urge to push for a sale yet they did expect the club to be open-minded about the situation, given his profile since that World Cup success.

Martinez has a current market value of 28million Euros according to Transfermarkt yet there is an expectation that if he was to leave Villa it would have to be for more - with an expected fee to be around £60million.

A deal in that region would make him the third-highest ever fee paid for a goalkeeper.

Who are the most expensive goalkeepers in the world?

Kepa Arrizabalaga currently stands as the world’s highest goalkeeper transfer for his £71.6 million switch from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018, while Alisson joined Liverpool for £65million from AS Roma.

Martinez, 30, is contracted until 2027 at Villa Park but any hopes Spurs have of signing him could yet be dented by their league form this season.

Martinez is happy at Villa and to take him away he is going to want a guarantee he is stepping up a level - and that will most likely mean joining a Champions League outfit.

Spurs continue to monitor other situations around the Premier League and Europe too and are aware they can not expect a clear run at the Argentina No.1 if they go ahead with a push to sign him as the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.