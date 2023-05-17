Tottenham Hotspur could have an advantage over Newcastle United in the race for James Maddison this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Leicester City attacking midfielder has been linked to both clubs, but Jacobs thinks his head could be turned by the prospect of moving to London.

Tottenham transfer news — James Maddison

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are pushing to sign Maddison in a potential £60m deal.

However, the north London club are likely to face competition from Newcastle.

As per The Telegraph, the Magpies will renew their interest in the 26-year-old after failing to land him last summer.

While Leicester have had a poor season, Maddison has impressed in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. In 28 outings, he's scored 10 goals and provided nine assists (via Transfermarkt), showing why the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle want him.

What has Ben Jacobs said about James Maddison and Tottenham?

Jacobs says Tottenham have been interested in Maddison for a while and thinks they could have an advantage over Newcastle in the battle for his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Tottenham have always had a long-standing interest. We now have to understand who their new sporting director and manager are, but they're ones to watch over the summer. And I think that the concern for Newcastle may just be that Maddison may have his head turned by London and that might give Tottenham or another suitor an opportunity and advantage, but Newcastle will be there, for sure."

Will Tottenham beat Newcastle to James Maddison's signature?

It looks like they have a great chance of doing so; however, you just can't rule the Tyneside club out.

There's a strong possibility that they'll be playing in the Champions League next season, while the best Spurs can hope for is a place in the Europa League.

Simply put, while Newcastle look to be heading in the right direction under Eddie Howe and the club's new ownership, Tottenham have gone backwards.

It's clear, though, that they're seriously interested in Maddison, and it'll now be interesting to see if the lure of London will be enough to convince the England international to join them.

Right now, however, Daniel Levy's primary focus will be on bringing a new manager to Hotspur Way following Antonio Conte's exit. The Premier League outfit are, of course, also without a managing director of football after Fabio Paratici was forced to resign as a result of his ban from the game.