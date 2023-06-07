Tottenham Hotspur may 'have the edge' in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as an alternative to Harry Maguire, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones says Spurs face competition from their north London rivals Arsenal in the race for the 22-year-old Palace talent.

Tottenham transfer news – Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi

Ange Postecoglou is looking to kick off his era in north London by signing Manchester United defender and captain Harry Maguire, according to The Telegraph.

The report even states that Harry Kane has recommended his 29-year-old compatriot to those in power at the club, which may prompt them to make a genuine bid.

However, The Sun has suggested that Erik ten Hag co. could look to exchange Maguire as part of the deal for United’s midfield target Mason Mount, though the pair have yet to stage any discussions.

In terms of Marc Guehi, Football Transfers have revealed that Spurs are interested, but their proposed bid is £20m shy of Palace’s £65m valuation.

Whether they are willing to take a £20m dent in their transfer kitty to ensnare the young defender remains to be seen.

What did Dean Jones say about Tottenham and their centre-back options?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “The Harry Maguire interest is of course going to make headlines because of who he is and where his reputation is right now, but he is not the only option out there by any means. One of the other Premier League ones we should expect them to thoroughly look into is that of Marc Guehi.

"He is also admired by Arsenal, but Spurs might have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football, which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship as he will aim to be part of that England squad.”

Should Tottenham sign either Maguire or Guehi?

Purely for age reasons, Guehi would make more sense given he is seven years Maguire’s junior and therefore has plenty more years left in the tank.

Maguire may boast more experience on his CV but played a bit-part role in the 2022/23 season following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, whereas Guehi was a mainstay in the centre of the Palace back line.

The United skipper featured in 16 domestic matches, whereas the Ivory Coast-born youngster played all but one match in the Premier League campaign.

According to WhoScored, Guehi recorded an average match rating of 6.68, which is only marginally better than Maguire’s rating of 6.59.

When comparing their defensive statistics per 90, Guehi is superior in tackles with 1.41 per 90, while Maguire boasts 0.94. Although, Maguire’s blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 are higher than his England teammates, as per Fbref.

In terms of statistics, Maguire may come out on top in the majority of areas, but his record would have been boosted by his limited game time, whereas Guehi's numbers represent a full season of football.

However, Maguire will be rid of confidence and Guehi’s age is such an attractive option for Tottenham to form a youthful defence with Christian Romero.

Guehi has shown throughout this season why he is an exciting prospect and exactly why Tottenham should consider making a move for him - and not Maguire - this summer.