Tottenham Hotspur could turn to recently sacked Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as their next manager, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers was let go from his role as Foxes chief last weekend and O'Rourke has tipped the Northern Irishman to be in the running for the Spurs job.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Brendan Rodgers

According to West Ham United star Michail Antonio, Rodgers - who has managed 689 career games - would be an "unbelievable" choice to replace the departing Conte with at Spurs.

Speaking to the Footballer's Football Podcast, the 33-year-old forward "definitely has the nous and qualities" to succeed at Tottenham (via BBC Sport).

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss was sacked by Leicester on Sunday evening, having spent a fruitful four years with the club.

Guiding the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, Rodgers also led Leicester into Europe on two occasions, including a semi-final run during last season's Europa Conference League.

However, with Leicester's Premier League status hanging by a thread, the East Midlands club pulled the plug on the 50-year-old coach, leaving Rodgers free to be approached by clubs searching for a new manager.

One of those sides who have been linked to Rodgers are Tottenham, with O'Rourke suggesting the ex-Leicester boss already has plenty of fans within the Spurs hierarchy.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Rodgers to Tottenham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke admitted that Spurs would be taking a look at Rodgers to see if he was suitable for the Tottenham job.

On Spurs' hunt for a new manager, O'Rourke said: "It obviously increases the opportunities for Brendan Rodgers now.

"He's basically a free agent, he's on the market, has great experience and he’s managed top clubs like Liverpool and Celtic where there is massive pressure to deliver success.

"He has admirers in the Tottenham boardroom, as Daniel Levy has considered him previously for the job as well. So now, there's no compensation to pay for his services.”

Who else is being linked with the Tottenham job?

As per a report by The Evening Standard, Tottenham hold plenty of interest in the recently-available Julian Nagelsmann, who himself was sacked by Bayern Munich during the international break.

However, as the report states, their hopes of landing the German coach have hit an early stumbling block, as Nagelsmann is keen to take a bit of time out of football before deciding his next move.

Looking to appoint a Conte replacement sooner rather than later, chairman Levy could be forced to look elsewhere, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany one alternative name being mooted.

According to The Sun, Kompany is high up on the list of potential candidates, having caught the eye during his first season with the Championship Clarets.