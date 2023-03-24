Tottenham Hotspur's hunt for an Antonio Conte replacement could be impacted by the decision Real Madrid make, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Both Julian Nagelsmann - who has taken charge of 316 career matches - and Mauricio Pochettino - who has managed 461 career games - have been linked with the north Londoners, but Sheth believes the pair could hold out to see what Real Madrid do before making a decision.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news

According to The Guardian, Tottenham are set to be on the hunt for a new manager in pre-season, with Conte all but guaranteed to leave the club.

The report claims that Conte could even depart Spurs before the end of the current campaign.

It comes after a dismal spell for Tottenham on the pitch, having been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, while also dropping points in the race for the top four.

Ryan Mason has been touted as a potential interim manager by the report for Spurs, before Daniel Levy and Co. embark on the search for yet another new boss in the summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor had highlighted during an interview with GIVEMESPORT former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential candidate for the Spurs job, before the German coach was revealed as Bayern Munich boss on Thursday evening.

While it removes one suitable option from the Spurs shortlist, there are suggestions the decision from Bayern could open up the door for a new Tottenham target.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Tottenham's hunt for a new manager?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Friday, Sky Sports reporter Sheth named both Nagelsmann and Pochettino as options Tottenham could target for their soon-to-be vacant manager's position.

On Spurs' hunt for a new boss, Sheth said: “If Mauricio Pochettino or Julian Nagelsmann were to be approached by Real Madrid, I just wonder whether the managers will keep their powder dry until the summer and then say, right, 'I've got Real Madrid here, I've got Tottenham here, which one is the best one for me?'

"Tottenham will be looking at all manner of replacements for Antonio Conte, but as much as we think he'll go, it's not 100% guaranteed that he'll leave before the end of the season.

"Because we're halfway through this international break now and there’s still no word from Tottenham with regard to Conte’s future.”

Who else could be in line to take the Tottenham job?

Having hired 'elite' managers in the past without much success, the Tottenham hierarchy could decide to appoint a manager capable of building a project at the north London club.

The earlier Guardian report suggested Rúben Amorim could be in line to take the Tottenham job, having impressed while in charge of Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Guiding the Lisbon-based outfit to the league title in 2020/21, Amorim has caught the eye of suitors on the continent, with a big move expected down the line.