Tottenham Hotspur are expecting a busy week of departures ahead of Friday's deadline, with Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all tipped for moves, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The three have been tipped to leave Spurs all summer, after falling out of favour under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news - Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

It's been a stellar start to life under Postecoglou for Spurs so far this season, with the north London outfit still unbeaten after three Premier League matches.

That in part has been down to the strong showings from Tottenham's new additions, with the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven having performed above expectations so far.

However, with just days left of the summer transfer window, there is still work to do in the market for Postecoglou, with attention mainly focused on potential outgoings.

Ndombele remains the most-expensive ever signing made by Spurs, but it appears his future could lie elsewhere, as manager Postecoglou alluded to earlier this week.

The midfielder, who is valued at around £19 million by Transfermarkt, is still training with the first team and could have his future 'resolved' by the end of the week, according to Postecoglou (via football.london).

Whereas for Dier, it's looking more likely he will leave the club having been left out of the squad for Spurs' first three matches this season.

The defender, who is valued at £15 million, is said to be available for transfer, with The Athletic reporting his Tottenham career is nearing its end.

While things are a little different for Hojbjerg, who is valued at £39 million, reports from Spain suggest Atletico Madrid are still pushing to secure his services this summer.

And in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT, it's mooted all three could be packing their bags in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

On the trio of Spurs players tipped to leave, journalist Brown admitted all three were unlikely to have a future at Tottenham that extends beyond Friday's deadline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter said: “It's very possible all three leave, they've all been looking at moves away and their representatives have all been in talks with other clubs.

“At Spurs the manager is saying that there are four or five players who are clearly not in his plans and have been told they can go.

“I suspect those are three of them and it wouldn't surprise me at all if all three leave before the window shuts.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

While the race to secure outgoing deals rumbles on in the background, there is a suggestion that Spurs could add yet more firepower to their ranks before the September 1st deadline.

That's according to The Daily Mail, who are reporting Brennan Johnson is high up on the capital club's list of targets.

The trusted outlet is reporting that Spurs are considering making a £50 million move for the Nottingham Forest man, who will be given the green light to leave the City Ground, should a suitable offer arrive at their door.