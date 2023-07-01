Tottenham Hotspur man Rodrigo Bentancur is a 'midfield Berbatov' and the 'perfect' Ange Postecoglou player, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT.

Bentancur is currently in the treatment room, but Bridge expects him to play a key role in Postecoglou's plans upon his return.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Rodrigo Bentancur

After a dismal campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, optimism is high ahead of the Premier League's return among the Spurs faithful.

Eventually identified as Antonio Conte's replacement, Postecoglou was ushered in as boss, having enjoyed a successful and trophy-laden two-year spell at Celtic.

The Australian wasted little time in shaping his squad how he sees fit, with two acquisitions having been confirmed so far.

Starting off with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who arrived from Serie A outfit Empoli for a fee of £17.2 million (Sky Sports).

That was backed up with the purchase of James Maddison, who joined from relegated Leicester City for the respectable fee of £40 million, signing a five-year deal with the club (Sky Sports).

While more additions are expected to come, specifically in the defensive departments, attention has started to turn to how Postecoglou might set his Spurs side up.

One name who has been tipped to thrive under the former Celtic chief is Bentancur, with Bridge expecting the Uruguayan to shine upon his return from injury.

What has Michael Bridge said about Bentancur and Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Bridge admitted Bentancur would be the ideal Postecoglou player: "You’ve got Maddison hopefully as the number eight, but the perfect player for me, and unfortunately he's injured until maybe October is Rodrigo Bentancur.

"Reading up on Postecoglou, he's exactly what he wants, as he can do pretty much everything in midfield. He's like a midfield Berbatov, as he just glides along the pitch. So I think he would be a great player.”

What does Bentancur offer Tottenham's midfield?

Bridge is right, Bentancur is a swiss-army-knife of a midfielder, with the £75,000-per-week earner excelling in a number of departments.

According to the statistics database FBref, the 26-year-old ranks inside the top three per cent of goal-scoring midfielders, averaging a successful strike once every four matches.

On top of that, he also boasts a pass completion percentage just below 85, indicating he has the ability to control and dictate the midfield.

When he's back from injury, expect Bentancur to play a crucial role in Tottenham's season, with Postecoglou no doubt desperate for his return.