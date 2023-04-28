Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane now "wants to leave" the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been subject to plenty of interest from across the continent, with an exit away from Spurs now looking more likely than ever.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

According to a report by Football Insider, United have earmarked Kane as their primary centre-forward target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

It's claimed Erik ten Hag, who is keen to land a striker in the off-season, believes Kane could elevate his side to potential title contenders in the next couple of campaigns.

The report indicates that Kane's unsettled contract situation at Tottenham could allow United to swoop in and secure the prolific striker's signature, especially if the Stretford-based outfit qualifies for Champions League football.

What's more, as stated in the Football Insider report, the United hierarchy are also confident of securing a cutthroat deal for Kane, given his expiring contract at Spurs.

Kane is due to be out of contract with the north London outfit next summer, with talks of an extension having already stalled.

As such, there are suggestions Daniel Levy may look to cash in on his main asset, with rumours of an £85 million price tag starting to circulate.

Add into the chaos Tottenham are currently experiencing off the pitch and there are some suggestions Kane's mind has already been made up.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane leaving Tottenham?

When asked about the potential of Kane leaving Tottenham this summer, journalist Brown admitted the England captain's head was already starting to turn.

On the 29-year-old's future, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It's very difficult to say because the big issue is that Harry Kane is probably not going to be there.

"It's clear he wants to leave, it's clear he's not going to sign a new contract and it's clear that relationship has not been good for some time.

"Spurs aren't really doing a whole lot right now to show that they match his ambition and he doesn't really have a lot of reasons to stick around.”

Should Tottenham sell Kane in the summer?

If it's a question of whether Tottenham will be a better team without Kane, there will only ever be one answer.

Since making his Premier League debut, Kane has netted over 200 goals in England's top flight, with suggestions he may go on to eclipse Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260.

However, there is a growing sense that Levy's hand may be played for him, should Kane refuse to sign an extension.

It would leave Tottenham with the prospect of losing Kane, who albeit would've aged a year by next summer, on a free transfer at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Recouping a hefty sum of money for a player with one year left on their deal is an enticing option for Tottenham, even if it would mean losing Kane when the current season finishes.