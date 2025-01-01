Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks to sign Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov as they look to add a centre-back to Ange Postecoglou's squad for the January transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Injuries to Spurs' backline this season has shown their lack of options in defence, with young midfielder Archie Gray forced to play in an unfamiliar centre-back role at times. Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero are both currently on the treatment table, while Radu Dragusin has also suffered fitness problems.

As a result, adding another centre-back could be a priority for the north London outfit this month, especially if they can secure a new addition for a reasonable price.

Tottenham Open Talks to Sign Khusanov

He's valued at around £25m

According to a report from TBR Football, Tottenham have been doing their homework on Khusanov and believe he has what it takes to make the move to the Premier League. Spurs have now opened talks to secure his signature, with Lens valuing the 20-year-old at around £25m.

The report claims that Tottenham are planning on signing at least one new defender this month as they look to bolster Postecoglou's backline. Khusanov is already a regular for Lens, but at the age of 20, he's far from reaching his full potential.

Spurs will need a defender to come in who might not necessarily expect to play every single week, with Van de Ven and Romero likely to be the chosen duo when fit. Khusanov, who has been described as a "monster" defender, is also almost as quick as Van de Ven, according to TBR Football, clocking up a top speed of 36.48 km/h this season.

Whether Khusanov would be willing to come in and play a backup role when Van de Ven and Romero are fit remains to be seen, but it's been proven this campaign that Spurs need multiple options and have a lack of cover. Having Gray playing in a centre-back role hasn't been ideal, and Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League this term as a result.