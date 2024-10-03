Ange Postecoglou has added three fresh faces to his Tottenham Hotspur squad for their Europa League clash with Ferencvaros, with talented youngsters Alfie Dorrington, Dante Cassanova, and Damola Ajayi all in the mix for minutes against the Hungarian champions on Thursday night.

The Australian tactician could make significant changes to his matchday squad, with usual academy players Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear also travelling with the team, according to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold.

The trio of Dorrington, Cassanova, and Ajayi have been added to the Europa League B list for youngsters and will all be hoping to be included among the 12 substitutes on the bench for the game.

Moore and Lankshear both got the nod in the 3-0 victory against Qarabag last week, while Moore also made an appearance off the bench, coming on for Dominic Solanke in the 85th minute.

Tyrese Hall and Luca Gunter were also added to the squad list for the game against the Armenian champions, but Postecoglou opted for only 10 substitutes last Thursday.

Spurs Seek Second Victory in Europe

Take on Ferencvaros in Hungary

Spurs will be looking for their fifth win in a row across all competitions when they travel to the Groupama Arena in Budapest, with Ferencvaros now standing in Postecoglou side’s way.

Since suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats against Newcastle and Arsenal, Tottenham have turned the corner with an emphatic run, topped off with a 3-0 rout of Manchester United on Sunday.

The win at Old Trafford saw Spurs climb the league table, sitting eighth after six rounds of matches, with 10 points collected from a possible 18.

A clash in Hungary will potentially offer Postecoglou a chance to field a more rotated squad ahead of another tough Premier League encounter at Brighton on Saturday, which will be their final test before the October international break.

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham Record (2023-24) Games 49 Wins 26 Draws 7 Losses 16 Goals scored / conceded 96 / 74 Points per game 1.73

This will be the first time Spurs have played Ferencvaros in their history, while Postecoglou himself has faced the Hungarian side in his managerial career, leading former club Celtic to two victories in the 2021/22 Europa League group stage.

Radu Dragusin is suspended for the fixture on Thursday, while Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined with injuries.

Werner Poised to Start on Thursday

A confidence boost for the German

Timo Werner is expected to retain his place in Postecoglou’s starting line-up on Thursday to face Ferencvaros, after getting the nod against Manchester United on Sunday, GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

The German international was an unexpected inclusion for the Premier League clash four days ago when Heung-min Son was ruled out with an injury, and he is now anticipated to start in the midweek Europa League fixture.

Werner has played a total of 208 minutes across six matches this season and is yet to record a goal or assist, having missed a couple of good opportunities during the 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.