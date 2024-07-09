Highlights Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The Molineux outfit are keen to keep hold of Gomes after seeing captain Max Kilman leave.

Tottenham are eyeing Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham after his impressive Championship campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, according to HITC.

The 23-year-old’s impressive first full Premier League season has caught the eye of multiple English giants, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

However, HITC reports that Wolves are in no rush to sell their star midfielder after seeing captain Max Kilman leave for West Ham earlier this month.

The Molineux outfit are keen to retain most of their key players this summer, including Gomes, Pedro Neto, and Rayan Ait-Nouri, who all have no shortage of suitors in the English top division.

Gomes, who joined Wolves last year in a £15m deal from Flamengo, is reportedly admired by Tottenham, who are looking to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

The Brazil international stunned Spurs last season, scoring a brace against the North Londoners back in February in a 2-1 victory.

Valued at around £60m, Gomes is yet to receive a concrete proposal from any of the Premier League big guns this summer. HITC reports that Wolves will only consider offers that ‘are too good to turn down’ for their standout star.

Wolves Eye ‘Massive’ Gomes Profit

In no rush to sell the central midfielder

Premier League clubs would have to offer ‘a massive return’ on Wolves' £15m investment in Joao Gomes for the club to even contemplate a sale, according to HITC.

Gary O’Neil’s side are looking to keep hold of their biggest stars this summer and fend off interest from rivals in England.

Often compared with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his similar style of play, Gomes is already facing concrete interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to the report, both clubs have enquired about the Brazilian’s availability this summer, while Liverpool eye Gomes as a younger alternative to Wataru Endo in midfield.

Before his move to the Premier League in 2023, the complete midfielder was eyed by La Liga giants Real Madrid, who reportedly saw Gomes as a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Speaking on the Brazilian midfielder, former Manchester City man Micah Richards suggested that he's 'going to the top'...

"We have to give a quick shout-out to Gomes of Wolves. Oh my word, what a player he is by the way. Gomes, he is a player by the way. Obviously, we don't get to see Wolves too much on TV. We see them on Match of the Day. Seeing him up close and personal, his touches, his anticipation when he's winning the ball back and his weight of ball forward. Sorry Wolves fans, he's going to the top that lad."

Joao Gomes' averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 44.4 Tackles 4.35 Blocks 1.73 Interceptions 0.61 Key passes 0.68

Spurs Eye Jobe Bellingham Deal

Face Premier League competition

Tottenham are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham but face competition from Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

The 18-year-old impressed in his first season with the Black Cats in the Championship, emerging as a key player and netting seven times in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Sunderland are now willing to listen to offers for Bellingham, who looks set for another career jump after a promising season in the second division.

Nixon suggests the Stadium of Light outfit is expecting at least £20m for their starlet, as several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Bellingham’s situation this summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.