Tottenham have agreed to pay Bournemouth a total of £60million with £30million up front to sign Dominic Solanke, according to insider Paul O'Keefe.

The Lilywhites have made the one-time England international their top striker target this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his forward line, with the team having narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season.

Bournemouth have agreed to sell Solanke with final talks ongoing over the final transfer fee for Solanke, but O'Keefe has now shared the terms that have been agreed upon between the two sides.

Spurs Agree £60m Solanke Deal

£30m up front and £3m in add-ons

According to O'Keefe, Spurs and Bournemouth have agreed to a deal worth a total of £60million but the terms are seemingly very favourable for the north London club.

Spurs will pay an initial £30million up front, with another £27million over the duration of the player's contract. The two clubs have then agreed on a further £3million in easily-achievable add-ons that will take the final fee to £60million, which is less than the £65million release clause in his contract.

Solanke (23/24) vs Kane (22/23) - Premier League Stats Statistic Solanke (23/24) Kane (22/23) Minutes 3,333 3,408 Goals 19 30 Assists 3 3 Shots per game 2.9 3.4 Aerials won per game 2.6 1.7 Dribbles per game 1 1.1 Key passes per game 1 1.5 Overall rating 7.03 7.51

Solanke has already agreed personal terms with Spurs and is "desperate" to make the move, after a career-best 19 Premier League goal season last time out with the Cherries.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward is desperate to prove himself at the highest level, and will fill the void in the number nine position left by Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich last summer.

A deal for Solanke, who Paul Merson has described as "outstanding" is due to be finalised despite Brazilian star Richarlison rejecting a move away from the club to join Saudi Arabia, with the former Everton star preferring to stay and fight for his place in Postecoglou's squad.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Only Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (22) and Alexander Isak (21) scored more Premier League goals than Solanke in 2023/24.

Emerson Royal Exit Agreed

Brazilian heading to AC Milan

While a deal for Solanke to join Spurs has now been agreed between clubs, the north London chiefs have also agreed a deal for defender Emerson Royal to leave this week.

The Brazilian has agreed a move to AC Milan, who will pay a fee in excess of €15million, with travel plans being made for a medical before the defender puts pen to paper on a deal in Italy.

Emerson made 101 appearances for the club over three seasons, but has lost his place to Pedro Porro and with the emergence of Djed Spence in pre-season and the signing of Archie Gray he has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Postecoglou.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.