Tottenham have now reached an agreement to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

It's been a difficult campaign for the north London club as they battle towards the bottom of the Premier League. It's been a big surprise for Spurs after years of competing for European places, with injuries having a major impact on their performances.

As a result, Daniel Levy's recruitment team are actively looking to bring in new additions. So far, they are yet to add an outfield player in the January window, but they are pushing to bring in another forward before the deadline on Monday.

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, Tottenham have reached an agreement for a fee of around £50m to sign Tel on a permanent deal. Tel, described as 'unbelievable' by journalist Florian Plettenberg, is currently considering whether to make the move to north London.

The 19-year-old attacker now has a big decision to make as to which club he wants to join in the January transfer window. Separate reports have claimed that Manchester United are another side who are considering a move to sign the youngster after he made the decision to head through the exit door before the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones reported earlier on Thursday that Tottenham were accelerating plans to try and bring Tel to the Premier League due to a host of other clubs being interested. Spurs believed that Tel was intrigued by a potential move to the north London club, and his priority with a transfer is to receive regular minutes.