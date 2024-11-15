Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN has announced a two-year strategic partnership with Tottenham Hotspur. The deal is ExpressVPN’s first global partnership in football, and will see the brand become the first-ever Official Digital Privacy Partner of the elite Premier League club.

To celebrate the partnership, ExpressVPN is offering a special fan offer on its premium VPN solution. Tottenham fans who sign up for a 24-month ExpressVPN subscription will receive an additional 6 months for free during the launch month of November. Spurs fans who take advantage of the offer will get a major boost to their digital privacy and online security.

ExpressVPN is activated at the click of a button and brings a number of benefits to supporters, such as secure public Wi-Fi access and help finding the cheapest prices on transport—bringing real peace of mind when traveling on match days.

ExpressVPN will work closely with Spurs through this strategic partnership to integrate its best-in-class digital privacy and security products throughout the Club's ecosystem. To celebrate this partnership with the Lilywhites, ExpressVPN has also launched a brand new Tottenham server location, which will improve the load distribution and deliver faster connection speeds to users in the area.

Founded in 1882, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is an English Premier League Club based in north London. In April 2019, the Club opened an iconic new stadium that sits at the heart of a £1billion sport-led regeneration of north Tottenham.

The venue is London’s largest football club stadium and is a multi-use venue with the ability to host a variety of events alongside football, including NFL, boxing and rugby, plus visitor attractions, including F1 Drive London, Stadium Tours and the Dare Skywalk.

“Tottenham Hotspur FC is a true innovator in the sporting industry, and has one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world. At ExpressVPN, we pride ourselves on being innovators in digital privacy and security,” said Ankit Khemka, Chief Marketing Officer at ExpressVPN.

“This partnership signifies a key milestone in our mission to build a safer, freer internet for all—home and away.”

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur said:

“We are excited to be partnering with ExpressVPN with the aim of enhancing the overall digital experience for our staff and supporters. This partnership will align our two brands through a commitment to excellence and support the growth of ExpressVPN across its key markets.”

For more information, visit: expressvpn.com/tottenham-hotspur.