Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

Andersen became a pivotal figure under Oliver Glasner last season, with the Austrian tactician building his defence around the Dane.

Suitors for Marc Guehi may pivot to Andersen as a cheaper option.

Tottenham Hotspur are battling Newcastle United for the signing of Joachim Andersen after the Crystal Palace defender has emerged as a potential transfer target, according to CaughtOffside.

Andersen was at the heart of Palace's late season resurgence under Oliver Glasner in 2023/24, starting 39 games in all competitions for the Eagles. While fellow centre-back Marc Guehi also has doubts surrounding his future in south London this summer, reports have emerged suggesting that Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the Dane.

The excessive asking price for Guehi could see the England star's potential suitors pivot to Andersen instead, who is likely to be a cheaper option given his age. The 28-year-old, like Guehi, has two years remaining on his deal at Selhurst Park, and could be attracted by a move to a club in European competition, with Liverpool said to also be in the race to land the player.

Spurs and Magpies Eyeing Andersen

Defender became pivotal figure under Glasner at Crystal Palace

Starting his career in the Netherlands with FC Twente, Andersen has journeyed around Europe, spending time in France with Lyon and Italy with Sampdoria. This was before he settled in the Premier League, first with a temporary stint at Fulham, and now at Palace.

The Denmark international completed his switch to the south Londoners in 2021, joining in a deal worth £20 million. Making 111 appearances across three seasons, and being described as 'outstanding' and a 'colossus' by ex-boss Roy Hodgson, Andersen has become an indispensable figure in the Palace team, and was deployed in the middle of Glasner's successful back three system towards the end of last season.

The Eagles are expecting to lose Guehi this summer, with Newcastle opening talks to sign the centre-back last week, while Liverpool have expressed an interest. However, this resignation of loss doesn't extend to Andersen, who Glasner would've been building his defence around in his plans during the off-season.

CaughtOffside have suggested that Tottenham are weighing up a move for the former Lyon man, while the Magpies could turn their attention to him if a swoop for Guehi doesn't materialise. Palace may be more reluctant to sell their experienced centre-half, with the financial return not as mouth-watering as a Guehi sale, but potentially more damaging to Glasner's side.

It's believed that Ange Postecoglou views Andersen as an option that could provide the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven with cover and competition, with an injury to the latter derailing the Lilywhites' campaign last season. Meanwhile, Newcastle want Andersen for a similar reason, with a long-term injury to Sven Botman last year hindering Eddie Howe's team significantly, leaving them depleted at the heart of their defence.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Andersen Guehi Appearances 38 25 Pass Accuracy 78.4% 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.88 2.98 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.55 0.67 Tackles Per 90 1.48 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 1.08 0.8 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.35 1.29

Lilywhites Set Sights on Neto

North Londoners want to add wide player to squad

Strengthening defensively is certainly on Postecoglou's agenda, but acquiring additional threat in attacking areas is also a primary concern. The north London outfit were reliant on Son Heung-Min for goals last season, and the Greek-Australian tactician is keen on reducing this dependence next season.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski all produced inconsistent campaigns, and thus Spurs are targeting Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer. Neto could be available for a cut-price fee due to his recurring injury issues, and Tottenham are said to be attracted to his pace and creative abilities from wide areas.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - as of 05/08/2024