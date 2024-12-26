Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among 11 clubs showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar, according to CaughtOffside. The Parisians are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around €35 million for the Slovakian centre-back.

The 29-year-old earned a reputation as one of Europe's toughest defenders during his playing days at Inter Milan. He made 246 appearances at the San Siro, winning five major trophies, including the Serie A title in 2021.

However, a move to the Parc des Princes as a free agent in July 2023 has frustrated Skriniar as he's lacked game time in the French capital. PSG are willing to cash in on the unsettled Skriniar heading into the January transfer window.

Milan Skriniar Statistics Ligue 1 2024-25 Appearances 5 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.0 Ground Duels Won 2.4 (63%) Aerial Duels Won 1.4 (58%)

Luis Enrique has only handed Skriniar five appearances in Ligue 1 this term. The problem for Spurs and Newcastle is that the Slovakia captain has several European clubs queuing up for his signature.

Tottenham and Newcastle Must See Off Hefty Competition For Skriniar

The Slovakian is In-Demand

Tottenham are in the race to sign the previously dubbed 'world-class' Skriniar amid a defensive injury crisis the North Londoners are experiencing this season. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are both dealing with fitness issues, which has left Ange Postecoglou short of options at the back.

Radu Dragusin has been given opportunities to impress in their absence but failed to make the most of them. If Spurs were to swoop for Skriniar, it's thought that Postecoglou would use him as a rotation option, which suggests that he's counting on Van de Ven and Romero as his starters.

This stance may help Newcastle in their bid to sign the Slovakian, and the Magpies have two players' futures to decide on. Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles' contracts expire next summer, and the Tyneside giants will need at least one replacement if they depart. Turkish giants Besiktas have been eyeing Lascelles ahead of January.

Skriniar is calm about his situation because Spurs and Newcastle aren't the only clubs showing an interest. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma, Napoli and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are also monitoring the centre-back. He has just over three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Related Sky Sports Reporter Shares Tottenham Update on Double January Deal Tottenham could look to sign one or two players in January, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.