Brentford are expected to reduce their asking price for Ivan Toney down to £50 million, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham the only two clubs remaining in the race to sign him, according to the Sun.

The Bees had previously been suggested to be requesting in the region of £60 million to £80 million for Toney's signature. However, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are understood to no longer hold an interest in the player, forcing the west London club to abandon their hefty demands.

While Tottenham and West Ham are expected to step-up their efforts to sign the England international, Thomas Frank's side have conceded that they're unlikely to acquire anything over £50 million for their most prized asset. Brazilian striker Igor Thiago has already arrived from Club Brugge in a £31 million deal as Toney's replacement, and Frank doesn't believe he can feasibly accommodate both players in his squad.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd Rule out Move for Toney

The striker remains eager to leave

During an electrifying 2022/23 season, where he netted 21 goals across all competitions, Toney was one of the most highly sought after forwards in English football. However, a scandal that saw him banned for eight months from football potentially damaged his standing in the game.

The former Newcastle man returned in January earlier this year, scoring four goals in 17 appearances in the second half of the campaign and was labelled as being "world-class" by Frank. Brentford had hoped to ignite a bidding war for the player, with the array of suitors that had been linked to the striker re-emerging, and even underwent succession planning by signing Thiago, but no such auction ensued.

After being linked with him for several months, it was thought Arsenal may return for Toney. However, the Gunners ruled out a move for the maverick number nine earlier this summer, amid rumours they don't like the player's character.

Chelsea, who are in the market for a player who can compete with Nicolas Jackson, had been courting Toney, but ultimately deemed him too old for their project at 28.

It was reported as recently as this week that United remain interested in the Northampton-born man, but the Sun's report suggests that the £36.5 million arrival of Joshua Zirkzee may indeed put an end to this interest.

As a result of this decline in interest, Brentford have folded on their staunch asking price, which the Sun indicate has dropped to £50 million. With Toney still reportedly eager to leave for a bigger club, and Brentford eager to sell, it appears the west London outfit have lost their leverage in potential negotiations.

Toney's Premier League Statistics Seasonal Comparion Stat 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 33 17 Goals 20 4 Assists 4 2 Shots Per 90 2.65 3.17 Non-Penalty Expected Goals Per 90 0.4 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 0.82 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.11 0.09

West Ham and Tottenham Remain Interested

Both sides are desperate for a striker

Not being able to sell would scupper Brentford's plans, having prepare for their talisman's exit for some time. However, not all hope is lost for Frank, with West Ham and Tottenham reportedly still looking to sign the player.

The Hammers are pursuing a replacement for 34-year-old Michail Antonio, who is entering the latter stages of his career. Toney has been mooted as a potential target for Julen Lopetegui, although stronger links to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran have circulated.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have a genuine interest in the Euro 2024 striker, as they look to supply Son Heung-Min with competition. The arrival of Toney at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium could liberate the South Korean to be used out wide more frequently.

