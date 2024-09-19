Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is facing ‘testing times’ after a challenging start to the season, with the initial positive spirit that marked the Greek-Australian tactician’s early days at the club now seemingly diminished, according to Daily Mirror journalist John Cross.

Postecoglou acknowledged that “there is no quick fix” for his struggling side after Spurs secured a dramatic victory over Championship side Coventry City in the Carabao Cup third round, courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time winner.

The north London giants struggled for large periods of the game and went behind after Brandon Thomas-Asante’s opener in the 63rd minute, before goals from Djed Spence and Johnson completed the turnaround.

The victory ended Tottenham's two-game losing streak, following back-to-back defeats against Newcastle United and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Spurs Atmosphere ‘Feels Flat’

North Londoners have endured difficult start to season

Daily Mirror reporter Cross, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, highlighted that another loss, particularly in their upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford, could further deepen the unease surrounding Tottenham and Postecoglou:

“I do think that Spurs fans, who loved him last season, and loved the style of football, gave him a wonderful start. They tailed off badly. “I do think it's testing times, because the biggest thing about that was the positive energy that the fans had. They really appreciated Postecoglou. They loved singing the songs. “At the moment, it just feels quite flat. They were three minutes away from going out at Coventry, which would have been a devastating result. “I don't think that he would have immediately been sacked or anything like that, but I tell you what, they've got Brentford at home on Saturday. If they'd had that upset, it feels like you are going game to game a little bit.”

With four points taken from their first four games, Tottenham currently sit 13th in the Premier League. A win, a draw, and two defeats are not the start the former Celtic chief would have hoped for, especially after a promising fifth-placed finish in his debut season at the club.

Following a painful 1-0 north London derby defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal, Postecoglou admitted his side is "progressing in many areas", despite enduring the club's worst start to a Premier League campaign in nine years.

With Brentford at home next, Spurs have a significant opportunity to bounce back with a positive performance, before facing tough upcoming fixtures in the Premier League, with trips to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion to follow.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2023-24) Matches 46 Wins 23 Draws 7 Losses 16 Goals scored / conceded 87 / 73 Points per match 1.65

Premier League Trio ‘Battle’ for Angel Gomes

Tottenham, Man United and Newcastle all in the race

Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester United are among the Premier League sides battling for Lille star midfielder Angel Gomes, whose contract expires in less than 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Premier League trio are interested in offering the 24-year-old a route back to England, four years after he left Manchester United on a free transfer to take his talents to France.

Gomes’ impressive 2023/24 season in Ligue 1 saw him register eight assists in 31 appearances for Lille.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.