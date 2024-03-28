Highlights Ange Postecoglou's successful start at Tottenham has attracted attention, but David Ornstein believes he'll stay at Spurs for the long haul.

Tottenham's resurgence in the Premier League under Postecoglou has seen them battle for a top-four spot despite losing Harry Kane.

Postecoglou has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant managerial spot at Liverpool - as well as Manchester United - in recent weeks.

Ange Postecoglou's fine first season in charge of Tottenham has grabbed the attention of fans and pundits across the world with the north London outfit looking to qualify for the Champions League - but despite links with Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks, The Athletic's David Ornstein believes he will be at Spurs for a long time in his latest Q&A on Thursday.

The affable Aussie has been huge in Tottenham's revitalisation in the Premier League. A stagnant club under Antonio Conte, they have had to do without European football this campaign after an eighth-placed finish last season, but that has been a positive in the sense that they've gone full throttle in the top-flight. Losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich had many fearing the worst for Postecoglou with the club's captain seeking pastures new, but they've been a breath of fresh air.

Battling with Aston Villa and Manchester United for a top four place, the Lilywhites will be hoping for a place at Europe's top table; but that has brought about interest in their boss. Yet Ornstein believes that whilst other clubs are sniffing around, Postecoglou will be in it for the long-run - which will be music to the ears of Tottenham chiefs.

David Ornstein: Ange Postecoglou Latest

Ornstein believes Postecoglou will be at Tottenham for a long time

Writing in his Athletic Q+A on Thursday, Ornstein claims that those in charge of Tottenham will be pleased with Postecoglou's work so far - and whilst it's no coincidence that clubs looking for a manager have shot a glance his way, he'll be in north London for the foreseeable future.

Ornstein wrote: "I imagine those in positions of power at Tottenham are pleased with his work and it is no coincidence that he is being linked some of the vacancies elsewhere - because he is regarded in the industry as an impressive guy who continues to build an impressive career, with a lot of the qualities that clubs are looking for in their prospective hires.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have lost more games at home (4) in the Premier League this season than away (3)

"That's not to suggest he could be leaving - it looks like Postecoglou is there to stay and Spurs would hope for the long-term."

Exiting the FA Cup to Manchester City could be put down to the unluckiness of the cup draw - and so it is only the second-round Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham that will somewhat disappoint supporters.

Postecoglou Has Been on the Radar of Liverpool and Man United

Recent reports from ESPN suggested that Man Utd have the Australian on their shortlist of potential replacements for Ten Hag if they were to sack the Dutchman, with the story saying that a move for him couldn't be ruled out even though he joined Tottenham less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, it is widely known that Liverpool are searching for their Jurgen Klopp successor and the 58-year-old was one of the names linked, although he publicly appeared to shoot down those rumours when quizzed about them in a press conference last month, as per Sky Sports.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28.03.24