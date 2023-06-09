Tottenham announced that they have signed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year deal stealing the Australian tactician from Celtic.

Now, Postecoglou will look to reinvigorate a failing Spurs setup that has seen master managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho fail to bring success to North London.

And there is no better first step for Postecoglou to do just this than the summer transfer window, one which he will have to navigate alongside Daniel Levy.

From Celtic stars to Premier League proven gems, we have cultivated a list based on our own opinion and substantiated reporting of who Postecoglou may bring into the ranks at Tottenham to change the club's fortunes.

Here are four key signings Ange Postecoglou must make at Tottenham this summer.

Read more: Tottenham 'may have edge' in race to sign £65m alternative to Harry Maguire

4 Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates his third goal (Hat trick goal) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee FC on August 8, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom

London might be calling for Kyogo Furuhashi this summer and the silky smooth marksman may just follow Postecoglou on his journey to Spurs.

The Scottish Sun reported that Tottenham wants to bring the Japan striker to the club with Postecoglou this summer to partner Harry Kane.

The report claims Tottenham must be prepared to pay £25-30 million for Kyogo, an absolute steal when you look at his prolific record for Celtic this season.

23 goals in 31 league appearances for the Hoops has made Furuhashi one of Postecoglou's major successes during his time in Scotland.

Whether he comes into the ranks in North London as Kane's partner in crime or maybe even his replacement, Kyogo could be the shrewdest signing of the summer transfer window.

3 David Raya, Brentford

A goalkeeper must be one of the first priorities of the summer transfer market for the incoming Postecoglou and it seems Brentford shot-stopper David Raya is at the top of Spurs' wish list.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are "desperate" to beat Manchester United to the signing of Raya, but will have to cough up £40 million do to so.

This, however, could be a small price to pay to have an elite goalkeeper at the head of your team, something that could easily change the fortunes of Spurs for the better.

Just look at how the likes of Alisson and Ederson evolved Liverpool and Manchester City into Premier League juggernauts.

A replacement for the outgoing Hugo Lloris is needed and the Premier League proven Raya fits the bill to start this new revolution under Postecoglou.

2 James Maddison, Leicester City

There is no denying that James Maddison is an elite midfielder and one who deserves a shot at playing in one of the Premier League's best teams.

And it seems that Tottenham could well be interested in bringing him to North London this summer, a signing that fans could certainly get fully behind Postecoglou to sign off on.

Although, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has told the Football Terrace podcast that Postecoglou’s appointment will see some decisions put on hold for the time being.

“Maddison was always going to leave Leicester, even if they stayed up. But Leicester now are in a position where they have to get rid of some of the bigger name stars and pull in as much money as possible,” Jacobs said.

"The fee will be interesting. Liverpool are there, Spurs are there as well but with Tottenham the decision could almost be delayed a little bit until Ange Postecoglou as expected comes in and any new sporting director. Whereas if you go back to Paratici and Antonio Conte, they were both sold on Maddison for the summer providing the price was right."

READ MORE: Tottenham: Behind-scenes Ange Postecoglou update emerges at Hotspur Way

1 Max Kilman, Wolves

According to John Cross of the Mirror, the Wolves centre-back is of interest to Tottenham this summer and could prove to be the solid kind of signing the Spurs defence desperately needs.

The former Maidenhead and Marlow defender is a prime example of a hardworking professional and it's this kind of attitude that has been seriously lacking in Tottenham's defensive ranks recently.

Kilman isn't the kind of signing to get fans jumping out of their seats, but it's one that Postecoglou definitely needs to make.

The Wolves defender would likely be available for a fairly cheap price too, with Transfermarkt rating the centre-back at a cool £21 million.