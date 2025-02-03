Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur, amid their ongoing search for central defensive reinforcements, have tabled a bid – worth £20 million – for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve, according to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, who insisted that his employers are demanding a fee of £30 million.

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign has, so far, been a sore one for the north Londoners - and many of their troubles have boiled down to their string of injuries in defence, most notably to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

The club's hefty bid for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi was quickly turned down, while a move – albeit reported as temporary – for Chelsea outcast Axel Disasi is growing unlikely after they ended their interest in the Frenchman, according to Sky Sports.

Kevin Danso, joining on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €25m (£20.9m) in the summer, will give Tottenham additional wiggle room in their selections as they approach the business end of the campaign – but it's evident that they are keen to add another defender in the form of Esteve.

Translated into English, Tanzi took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that a £20 million-worth bid had arrived in Burnley's inbox from Tottenham ahead of the fast-approaching deadline. He did, however, suggest that the Clarets are holding out for £10 million extra.

Esteve, labelled 'unbelievable' by boss Scott Parker, has been instrumental to his employers' Championship aspirations this season, having played all 30 of their games in the English second tier. No other player in Burnley's ranks has played as many minutes.

Not only has the unavailability of the aforementioned duo, Van de Ven and Romero, been an issue for Postecoglou and his entourage - but the news that Radu Dragusin is expected to miss out the remainder of the season via an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Montpellier born, Esteve could be the tonic to Postecoglou's ongoing issues. Having moved to England from Montpellier in February 2024, the centre-back has notched two goal contributions – one goal and an assist apiece – in 62 outings, but his imposing nature is what makes the 22-year-old such an attractive prospect.