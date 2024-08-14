Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season at the helm, are looking to sign a new midfielder and winger before the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion, according to Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge.

So far this summer, the likes of striker Dominic Solanke and midfield duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, both 18 years of age, have been snared by the north London-based outfit, but the capital club are far from done with their summer business.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Postecoglou boasts a 1.68 points per game rate during his 41-outing tenure of Tottenham, having won 21 games, drawn six and lost 14.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last term, signing a centre forward was the main priority after a Harry Kane-shaped void at the top of the pitch became their Achilles’ hell – but a new winger and midfielder would not go amiss.

Tottenham Keen to Sign Midfielder and Winger

Solanke ready to start against Leicester City

In Sky Sports’ Premier League-based transfer round-up for the day, journalist Bridge revealed that after securing the signature of Solanke, who is poised to lead the line in their season curtain raiser, Tottenham have their sights set on a new winger and central midfielder.

“Tottenham’s new signing Dominic Solanke is ready to start against Leicester next Monday but they are still keen to sign an energetic midfielder and a winger this window.”

Despite signing the aforementioned pairing of Gray and Bergvall, their youth and lack of experience means that Postecoglou could look to snare someone with more expertise in the top tier ahead of an all-important season where Champions League qualification will be the target.

Recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are looking to snare a new midfielder this summer, but any acquisition could require a sale – most notably, Giovani Lo Celso.

A player swap deal between the Argentine and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been mooted, per Romano, with both parties keen to strike a deal, while Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli has also been earmarked as a potential signing.

Elsewhere, in terms of wingers, Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman has been identified as a potential addition, according to KS1 TV, with Vincent Kompany looking to trim the fat of his Bavaria-based outfit.

Jonathan David Admired by Tottenham Chiefs

Striker has one year left to run on his current deal

Despite adding Solanke to their ranks recently, Football Insider has reported that Tottenham are keen to secure the services of Lille and Canada hitman Jonathan David, who has also piqued the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United previously.

David is still just 24 years of age and could provide Tottenham with a long-term option at the top of the tree, but whether he could work alongside Solanke in a two-man structure could prevent Postecoglou and his entourage from getting a deal over the line.

David vs Solanke - 23/24 League Stats Statistic David Solanke Minutes 2,641 3,333 Goals 19 19 Assists 4 3 Shots per game 2.3 2.9 Aerials won per game 0.6 2.6 Key passes per game 0.9 1 Overall rating 7.05 7.03

However, earlier reports suggested that the striker, who netted 26 strikes in all competitions last term for his domestic employers, is keen on a move to the Premier League, which could leave the door ajar for an English club to swoop in.

Most notably, David has just one year remaining on his current Lille deal and the French club could cut their losses this summer to avoid losing the potent striker on a free when his contract expires.

