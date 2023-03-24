Tottenham Hotspur signing Arnaut Danjuma permanently at the end of the season would be a surprise to journalist Paul Brown.

The winger joined Spurs from Villarreal on loan in January but has barely played, and Brown thinks he's now become a forgotten figure in north London.

Tottenham transfer news — Arnaut Danjuma

Tottenham do have the option to sign Danjuma permanently after his loan deal expires, something the club's managing director of football Fabio Paratici has confirmed.

As relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paratici said: "We've an option to buy Danjuma in June. We believe in the player. We will see in the next five months.

"Danjuma was always near to join top clubs. In January, we had the opportunity to sign him and we decided to proceed."

However, since arriving at Tottenham, Danjuma has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football, according to Transfermarkt.

What has Paul Brown said about Arnaut Danjuma and Tottenham?

Brown would be shocked if Tottenham decided to buy Danjuma in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I would be absolutely amazed if Spurs actually made an attempt to sign Danjuma at the end of the season, and that is ultimately why players go on loan [to sell themselves].

"He's not really in the shop window at the moment. He would've been better off staying where he was than the situation he finds himself in now because he's almost completely forgotten."

Will Tottenham sign Arnaut Danjuma permanently?

It seems unlikely. Right now, there just seems to be little use for the 26-year-old, who's yet to make a Premier League start for Spurs.

Danjuma, who cost his parent club €25m (£22m) when he joined from Bournemouth, according to The Athletic, is a good player.

He was brilliant for Villarreal last season, scoring six goals in 11 appearances for them in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, as shown on Transfermarkt.

However, you have to ask is he good enough to break into Tottenham's starting XI? With Antonio Conte having Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dejan Kulusevski to call upon, the answer is probably not.

Still, you'd have expected him to have played more than 11 minutes in the Premier League at this stage.

It's just been the 11 minutes so far, though, so it really would be a bit of a surprise if Tottenham went on to sign Danjuma permanently at the end of the campaign.