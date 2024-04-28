Highlights Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with an important 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Declan Rice stood out as Arsenal's best midfielder, dominating the middle and leading by example.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka excelled, with both players notching a goal and an assist in their side's crucial victory.

Arsenal kept their Premier League title dreams alive on Sunday afternoon as they squeezed past Tottenham 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An own-goal from Pierre-Emile Hojberg, followed by strikes from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz in the first half, meant the Gunners thought they put the game to bed early.

But in the second half, David Raya offered Tottenham a lifeline when his chipped pass out from the back found Cristian Romero, who slotted the ball beyond a bewildered Arsenal defence. With five minutes left to play, the hosts were given a penalty when Declan Rice wiped out Ben Davies inside the box. Son Heung-min expertly dispatched his spot-kick to set up a grandstand finish, but Mikel Arteta's side were able to keep their fierce rivals at bay and hold on to a crucial three points.

The victory puts Arsenal four points ahead of Manchester City who sit in second, with the Citizens still to play their two games in hand. Meanwhile, a rampant first half display puts a dagger into Tottenham's chances of securing Champions League qualification for the 2024/25 campaign.

Key Match Statistics Tottenham Stats Arsenal 63% Possession 37% 14 Shots 9 2 Shots on Target 3 8 Corners 6 12 Fouls 16 2 Yellow Cards 1

Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Match Highlights

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Vicario has been one of Tottenham's best players this season, but he was let down this afternoon by a poor defence in front of him. His 100% pass completion rate suggests the Italian cut a figure of confidence throughout, but three goals conceded is enough to warrant a drop in his rating.

LB - Ben Davies - 5/10

Worked tirelessly against Saka early on but caved under persistent pressure. He could have done more to stop the second goal and then looked out of shape and out of his comfort zone from there on in. Tottenham will want Destiny Udogie back as soon as possible.

CB - Micky Van de Ven - 6.5/10

The Dutchman was unlucky to see his 25th minute goal ruled out for offside. Defensively, he struggled, just as everyone else did against the fast Arsenal transition.

CB - Cristian Romero - 7/10

After winning two headers from an attacking corner, it was Romero who came closest to levelling the tie early into proceedings. In the second, the Argentinian hit the post, bookending a crucial flashpoint in the afternoon. He completed his hat-trick of missed opportunities in the second half to summarise Tottenham's performance before being gifted a goal by Raya when his costly chipped pass was finished comfortably to give the Lilywhites a lifeline.

RB - Pedro Porro - 5/10

Speculative shots at one end and a total of zero tackles at the other capsulises Porro's torrid outing.

CDM - Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Arguably the most energetic midfielder on the pitch. He helped Tottenham dominate the middle of the park, with his pressing forcing errors in Arsenal's buildup early on, but lost influence as Arsenal showed their clinical edge. Made way for Pape Matar Sarr at half-time.

CDM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

Scored the own-goal, damaging his rating after a lively start that saw him pull the midfield strings alongside Bentancur diligently. Following the second goal, Spurs lost control, and a lot of that could be put down to the midfield battle.

LM - Timo Werner - 5/10

Subbed off for Brennan Johnson due to injury before the close of the first half, Werner played little to no role in the derby, with his five passes and 15 touches telling readers everything they need to know.

CAM - James Maddison - 5/10

No successful dribbles, a 0% shots on target rate, and a cross success rate of 14% shows Maddison's performance as fruitless for Tottenham. He was brought off with 30 minutes left.

RM - Dejan Kulusevski - 6.5/10

The abject scoreline wasn't to criticise the ones who were trying in the first half. Kulusevski ran himself into the ground throughout the game.

ST - Heung-min Son - 7/10

Not helped by a lack of service, Son will want to forget about this one quickly. The South Korean played out an almost entirely nonexistent outing in attack in the first period. Ange Postecoglou's decision to keep him on rewarded the Australian when he converted the penalty that heaped pressure on Arsenal late on.

Sub - Brennan Johnson - 5/10

Did very little to help Tottenham, mirroring his predecessor Timo Werner.

Sub - Richarlison - 5/10

Continuing the theme, Richarlison was poor up front for Spurs. His headbutt on Saliba probably warranted a red card, but he got lucky.

Sub - Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Comfortable in possession, Bissouma was brought on for defensive stability but wasn't called into action too often as his teammates piled on the pressure.

Sub - Pape Sarr - 6.5/10

Offering a 100% success rate in dribbling and passing, Sarr was the only shining light on Tottenham's bench.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 5/10

There wasn't many occasions when Raya had to be called into action. But when dealt an easy pass out from the back, he gifted Romero a lifeline. Only he will know what went through his mind to invite pressure onto his backline.

LB - Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10

Like Raya, Tomiyasu didn't have much to do. But, again, looked measured in his approach when called upon.

CB - Gabriel - 7/10

Self-assured as ever, Gabriel's confident showing helped bring composure to Arsenal's defence, with his last-ditch tackle on Kulusevski in the second half preserving the guest's clean sheet before Raya's mistake.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

Kept Son out of the game and dealt with everything that came at him. Partnering Gabriel, there seemed to be no route to goal for Spurs before and after their bolt from the blue.

RB - Ben White - 7/10

Ben White has been sensational in recent weeks. His linkup play with Saka was the key theme in a first half that made Tottenham's comeback job impossible.

CM - Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Assisting Havertz's first half headed goal from the corner, Rice was Arsenal's best midfielder in the derby. Leading by example, the English international took back midfield dominance from Tottenham after Hojberg and Bentancur started the tie in ascendancy. He consistently broke up Tottenham attacks and played a significant role in protecting the defence.

CM - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Perhaps the one negative for Mikel Arteta was Partey's influence, or lack thereof. Anchoring the midfield three, his sloppiness on the ball could have served as a warning sign if Tottenham had punished a succession of poor decisions from the Ghanaian.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Similar to Partey, Odegaard showed signs of weakness when in possession. This was abundantly clear in the latter stages of the clash when he failed to show his leadership qualities to take the pressure off his defenders by pushing the midfield up in the face of persistent pressure.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Most of Arsenal's attacks came via Ben White and Bukayo Saka's flank. In turn, this meant Trossard's influence was restricted before he was hooked off in the 62nd minute.

ST - Kai Havertz - 9/10

Assisting the second before scoring the third, nobody is criticising Havertz's price tag anymore as the German continues to pay that £65m fee back with interest, especially in the first half.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 9/10

Took the corner that caused all sorts of problems for Tottenham and ultimately led to Hojberg's own goal, before jinking Davies to add a cushion to the Gunners' early lead with a comfortable finish into the bottom left corner.

Sub - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

With Tottenham heaping on pressure at the end, Martinelli did very little to remedy the onslaught. His late cameo was, again, underwhelming.

Sub - Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

His cameo in added time didn't allow enough time to show his worth.

Man of the Match

Kai Havertz

With a goal and an assist to his name, Kai Havertz was, again, at the centre of everything that went right for Arsenal in a nervy encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A third Man of the Match performance for the German has seen him return to the magnum opus he showed during his wonderkid status days at bayer Leverkusen. For Mikel Arteta, the midfielder-turned-striker has proven he is worth his weight in gold.

All statistics via FotMob